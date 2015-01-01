पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमदाबाद5 घंटे पहले
अमदाबाद प्रखंड अंतर्गत दो दिनों से जारी पछुआ हवा से ठंड का प्रकोप काफी बढ़ गया है। मुख्यालय स्थित अमदाबाद बाजार में शाम 6:00 बजते ही सन्नाटा पसर जाता है। जबकि अमदाबाद बाजार में 8:00 बजे रात तक लोगों का चहल-पहल रहता है।

