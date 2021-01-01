पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीटीओ को निर्देश:सरकारी खाद्यान्न की ओवरलोडिंग पर लगेगा जुर्माना

कटिहार31 मिनट पहले
ओवरलोडेड ट्रैक्टर। - Dainik Bhaskar
ओवरलोडेड ट्रैक्टर।
  • जिले में डेढ़ से दो हजार मालवाहक वाहनों का होता है परिचालन

सरकारी खाद्यान्नों के ओवरलोडिंग को ले पटना परिवहन विभाग ने जिला परिवहन विभाग को पत्र जारी कर इन ओवर लोडिंग वाहनों पर सख्ती से निबटने का निर्देश जारी किए है। पटना मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर जिला परिवहन विभाग वैसे ओवरलोडिंग वाहनों पर नकेल कसने की तैयारी में जुट गई है। बता दें कि एफसीआई, एफएफसी, डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी आदि स्थानों से सरकारी खाद्यान्नों को ट्रैक्टर ट्रक सहित अन्य मालवाहक वाहनों पर क्षमता से अधिक खाद्यान्न सामग्री लादकर उसे गंतव्य स्थान तक पहुंचाया जाता है। इसमें दुर्घटना की संभावनाएं प्रबल रहती है। जान माल के भी हताहत होने की स्थिति बनी रहती है। शहर के एफसीआई गोदाम, एसएफसी गोदाम, डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी केंद्र, रैक पॉइंट से सैकड़ों ओवरलोडिंग वाहनों का परिचालन नित्य या एक-दो दिन के अंतराल पर होती रहती है। जिले की बात की जाए तो जिले में तकरीबन डेढ़ से दो हजार मालवाहक वाहनों का परिचालन इन केंद्रों से होता है। अधिकांश वाहनों में क्षमता से अधिक अनाज की लोडिंग होती है। डीटीओ मो. अतहर ने बताया कि सरकारी खाद्यान्न को क्षमता से अधिक लोडिंग करने वाले वाहनों के विरुद्ध सघन अभियान चलाई जा रही है। वैसे वाहन मालिकों से फाइन भी वसूला जा रहा है।

