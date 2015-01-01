पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हमसफर एक्सप्रेस से स्टेशन पहुंचते यात्रियों ने भगवान का किया शुक्रिया, कहा बाल-बाल बचे

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
कटिहार स्टेशन पर खड़ी हमसफर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन।
  • कानपुर के पास रविवार काे कटिहार आ रही हमसफर एक्सप्रेस चलते-चलते दो हिस्सों में बंटा था

हमसफर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन सोमवार सुबह 5 पांच बजे कटिहार स्टेशन पहुंचते ही सवार यात्रियों ने उपर वाले को शुक्रिया करते हुए कहा की बाल बाल बचे। बता दे कि दिल्ली से कटिहार आ रही हमसफर एक्सप्रेस चलते-चलते दो हिस्सों में बंट गई। इससे ट्रेन में बैठी यात्रियों में चीख पुकार मच गई। किसी तरह सूचना देकर ट्रेन को रुकवाकर दोनों हिस्सों को फिर जुड़वाया गया. उसके बाद ट्रेन आगे रवाना हो पाई। कटिहार निवासी राहुल कुमार ने बताया कि रविवार दोपहर रेलवे की हमसफर एक्सप्रेस दिल्ली से कटिहार आ रही थी। उन्होंने बताया कि कानपुर के चंदारी -चकेरी क्षेत्र के पास पहुंचने पर इंजन से चौथे नंबर पर लगे एसी-3 कोच की कपलिंग टूट गई। इससे ट्रेन के पीछे वाले तेज झटके के साथ रूक गए। वहीं इंजन एक किमी आगे निकल गया। वही कटिहार निवासी उमेश कुमार ने बताया कि कपलिंग टूटने का पता चलने पर इंजन को वापस लाया गया और कपलिंग ठीक करने के बजाय मोटी जंजीर डालकर ट्रेन के दोनों हिस्सों को जोड़ा गया। जब ट्रेन सरसौल से प्रेमपुर के बीच पहुंची तो वह जंजीर भी टूट गई और 12 कोच फिर से अलग हो गई। मोटी जंजीर डालकर ट्रेन को धीरे-धीरे चलाते हुए प्रयागराज लाया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर रेलवे के आला अधिकारी प्रयागराज जंक्शन पर पहुंचे। जहां प्रभावित कोच को अलग करके उसके यात्रियों को दूसरी बोगी में शिफ्ट किया गया। इसके बाद ट्रेन की कमी को ठीक करके आगे कटिहार के लिए रवाना किया गया। कटिहार रेल मंडल के सीनियर डीसीएम विवेकानंद द्विवेदी ने बताया कि दूसरे मंडल की घटना होने की वजह से घटना के बारे में जानकारी नही है। उन्होंने बताया कि कटिहार स्टेशन पहुंचने पर ट्रेन में किसी भी प्रकार की कोई खराबी नही थी।

