फर्जीवाड़ा:फाइनांस कंपनी के ठगी का शिकार लाेगों ने दो एजेंट काे पकड़ कर पीटा, पंचायत भवन में 2 घंटे तक बनाया बंधक

गुरुवार को पंचायत भवन में पकड़े गए एजेंट को बंधक बनाए लोग।
  • ‘एमएससीएस क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी लिमिटेड’ में परतेली गांव के लाेगों ने जमा किए थे 20 लाख रुपए
  • 2017 में कंपनी को बंद कर कर्मी हो गए थे फरार, तब से बैंक और एजेंट के घर का चक्कर लगा रहे थे लोग

‘एमएससीएस क्रेडिट को-ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी लिमिटेड’ के दो एजेंट को ठगी के शिकार लोगों ने पकड़ कर पीटा और पंचायत भवन में दो घंटे तक बंधक बनाए रखा। मामला मुफस्सिल थाने के परतेली गांव का है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों एजेंट को मुक्त कराया। लोगों ने बताया कि एजेंट मो. अंसार और मो. खुर्शीद खुद की गारंटी पर एमएससीएस क्रेडिट कोऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी लिमिटेड में रुपए जमा करवाकर अच्छा मुनाफे के साथ रिटर्न करने का भरोसा दिया था। ग्रामीण अपनी गाढ़ी कमाई बैंक में जमा करने लगे। लोगों ने 20 लाख रुपए उस बैंक में जमा किए। जब रुपए लौटाने का वक्त आया तो 2017 में कंपनी रफूचक्कर हो गई। ठगी के शिकार लोगों ने कंपनी के एजेंट परतेली निवासी मो. अंसार और चिलमाड़ा निवासी मो. खुर्शीद को पकड़क कर मारपीट की। काफी लंबे समय से ग्रामीण रुपए के लिए बैंक का चक्कर लगा रहे थे। बैंक के कर्मी नहीं मिले तो उन लोगों ने एजेंट के घर पर जाकर रुपए की मांग की। एजेंट बैंक का दिवालिया निकल गया का हवाला देकर उन्हें घर से भगा देते थे। गुरुवार की सुबह दोनों एजेंट किसी काम से परतेली गांव पहुंचे थे। जहां ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें देखा और उनकी जमकर पिटाई की। बाद में उसे बंधक बनाकर कई घंटों तक रखा। सूचना मिलने के बाद मुफस्सिल थाना आक्रोशित लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर दोनों बंधक बनाए एजेंट को अपने साथ लेकर गई।

पीड़ित बोले-2012 से बैंक में जमा कर रहे थे रुपए

मो. अशरफ, बीवी खातून, रुखसाना खातून, सबीना खातून, मो. नसीम, जीतन खातून, फुल तारा खातून, मो. मंजूर, मो. सद्दाम अंसारी, शरीफा खातून, दयानंद राय, लालू देवी, दीपू मंडल, सोनी देवी ने बताया कि 2012 से ही रुपए जमा कर रहे थे। मो. अंसार ने सभी को भरोसा दिया था कि 3 और 5 साल बाद आप को मोटी रकम दी जाएगी। जिसका आप बेहतर कार्य कर सकते हैं, लेकिन नहीं मिला।

3-4% कमीशन के लोभ में करते थे काम, 2016 में छोड़ दिए : मो. अंसार
एजेंट मो. अंसार ने बताया कि उक्त फाइनांस कंपनी में 2012 में जुड़े थे। कंपनी एजेंट के तौर पर उन्हें तीन से चार प्रतिशत कमीशन देती थी। जिस कारण गांव के सभी लोगों को कंपनी से जोड़ा था। लेकिन किसी कारण बस 2016 में उन्होंने कंपनी को छोड़ दी। लेकिन कंपनी ने आश्वासन दिया कि लोगों को पैसे दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही कंपनी के द्वारा कहा गया कि कटिहार में उन लोगों के द्वारा जमीन ली गई है। उस जमीन को बेचकर हुए लोग सभी उपभोक्ता को पैसे लौटा देंगे। लेकिन 2017 में बैंक बंद कर सभी कर्मी रफूचक्कर हो गए।

2017 में कंपनी बंद हो गई फिर भी लोगों का पैसा ले रहा था एजेंट

एजेंट गांव के ही होने के कारण सभी लोगों ने मो. अंसार से जुड़ गए। खाता भी खुला और सभी लोग पैसे जमा करने लगे। लेकिन 2017 में कंपनी बंद हो गई। फिर भी मो. अंसार लोगों से पैसे लेते रहे। पूछे जाने पर आश्वासन देते थे कि जल्द ही उन्हें पैसा दिया जाएगा। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने पंचायत बिठा कर पैसे की मांग की। पंचायत में मो. अंसार ने एक साल का वक्त मांगा और सभी लोगों को 2020 में पैसे चुका देने की बात कही। 2020 पूरा साल बीत गया लेकिन पैसा नहीं लौटाया गया। थक हार कर ग्रामीणों ने दोनों एजेंट को बंधक बनाकर पिटाई कर दी आैर बंधक बनाकर रखा।

भास्कर अपील
ऐसी कंपनी और एजेंट के झांसे में न आएं, अपनी बचत पूंजी जमा करने से पहले एक्सपर्ट से बैंक के बारे में जान लें, फर्जी लगने पर इसकी शिकायत जिले के वरीय पदाधिकारी से करें ताकि लोभ में फंसकर ठगी का शिकार होने से बच सके।

60% रुपए लौटाने पर हुआ समझौता
ग्रामीण और दोनों एजेंट के आपसी समझौते के आधार पर बांड भरवाया गया। दोनों एजेंट ने अप्रैल तक 30% और दिसंबर तक 30% कुल 60% पर लौटाने पर समझौता किया। समझौते के बाद दोनों एजेंट को छोड़ दिया गया है।
रंजीत कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष

