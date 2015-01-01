पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रत्याशी और कदवा विधायक:शकील अहमद खान की जीत पर लोगों ने दी बधाई

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रत्याशी और कदवा विधायक डा शकील अहमद खान की दूसरी बार जीत हासिल करने पर महागठबंधन कार्यकर्ताओं तथा समर्थकों में खुशी का माहौल है। वार्ड सदस्य सह प्रखंड चुनाव समिति के प्रमुख रहे सूरज कुमार विश्वास के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को अबीर लगाकर मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी।

वहीं विधायक ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय विधानसभा क्षेत्रवासियों को देते हुए कहा कि जात, धर्म से उपर उठकर किये गये मेरे विकास कार्यों को कदवा की जनता ने सराहा और अपना आशीर्वाद देकर मुझे दुबारा विधायक बनाया है। इसके लिए मैं मतदाताओं का शुक्रगुजार रहूंगा। बधाई देने वालों में रामानंद झा, अख्तर हुसैन, देवनारायण पोद्दार, कपिल यादव, अयूब आलम, मो फकरुद्दीन, बिटका हेम्ब्रम, मिट्ठू मंसूरी, असलम, राजकिशोर मंडल, अमर विश्वास, सद्दाम, अजहरुद्दीन सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता शामिल रहे।

