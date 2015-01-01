पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:शराब पीने व रखने के आरोप में प्रधानाध्यापक को भेजा जेल

कटिहार8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एचएम पर महिला के साथ रंगरेलियां मनाने का भी आरोप

सेमापुर ओपी क्षेत्र अंतर्गत उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुर के प्रधानाध्यापक कमलेश्वरी दास को स्थानीय लोगों ने विद्यालय परिसर में रंगरेलियां मनाते एवं शराब के धुत में पकड़कर उसे पुलिस के सुपूर्द किया था। इस संदर्भ में एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा ने बताया कि स्थानीय लोगों ने लक्ष्मीपुर के प्रधानाध्यापक कमलेश्वरी दास को पकड़कर स्थानीय पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया था। पकड़े गए प्रधानाध्यापक पर विद्यालय परिसर में रंगरेलियां मनाने का आरोप एवं उसके पास से तीन लीटर देसी शराब भी बरामद किया गया था। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कमलेश्वरी दास को मेडिकल जांच में भेजा। चिकित्सीय जांच में उसके नशे में होने की पुष्टि की जाने पर आरोपी के विरुद्ध उत्पाद अधिनियम की धारा के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि प्रधानाध्यापक के विरुद्ध उत्पाद अधिनियम की धारा के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया। दूसरी ओर से मुखिया चंद्रकला देवी ने साजिश के तहत अपने पति को फंसाने का आरोप लगाते हुए आवेदन दिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है। एसडीपीओ ने कहा कि उसके ऊपर लगे आरोप की जांच के बाद ही यह स्पष्ट हो पाएगा कि वह विद्यालय परिसर में अनैतिक कार्य करता था या उस पर लगाए गए आरोप एक साजिश है। चिकित्सीय जांच में पुष्टि भी हुई है। अमरकांत झा ने कहा कि बिहार में शराब पर पूर्ण पाबंदी के बावजूद विद्यालय में प्रधानाध्यापक ने शराब पी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें