परेशानी:फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने से हाेती है जाम की समस्या

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर थाना के समीप दीपावली को लेकर कई लोगों के द्वारा मिट्टी से बने दीप को बेचने के लिए फुटपाथ पर ही दुकान लगा लिए है। जिस वजह से यहां आवागमन करने वाले वाहन चालकों और पैदल चलने वाले राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। कभी कभी इस जगह जाम की भी समस्या उत्पन्न हो जाती है। बता दें कि मिट्टी से बने दिए को खरीदने के लिए लोग अपने वाहनों को सड़क पर ही खड़ा कर खरीदारी करने लगते है। जिसके वजह से इस जगह पर जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न होने लगती है। कभी-कभी यह जाम काफी विकराल रूप भी ले लेती है। जिसे छुड़ाने में घंटों ट्रैफिक प्रशासन को मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। फुटपाथ पर ही दुकान खोल देने से पैदल चलने वाले लोगों काफी परेशानी हो रही है। वही इन चीजों को देखकर पुलिस के द्वारा इस पर कोई ठोस पहल नहीं की जा रही है।

