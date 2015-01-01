पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेनों की रिकाॅर्ड:कटिहार सहित अन्य मंडलों में मालवाहक ट्रेनों की रिकाॅर्ड 1102 रैक किया अनलोड

कटिहार11 घंटे पहले
  • मालवाही ट्रेनों की अनलोडिंग से 35.21 प्रतिशत अधिक की अनलोडिंग

एनएफ रेलवे ने लॉकडाउन अवधि के आरंभ यानी 25 मार्च से 30 नवंबर 2020 तक 6847 से भी अधिक अंतर्गामी मालवाही ट्रेनों का परिवहन किया। कटिहार रेल मंडल सहित अन्य रेल मंडलों से 1102 मालवाही ट्रेनों की अनलोडिंग सिर्फ नवंबर महीने में किया गया है। पिछले वर्ष के संबंधित महीने के दौरान की गई मालवाही ट्रेनों की अनलोडिंग से 35.21 प्रतिशत अधिक है। नवंबर 2019 के दौरान पूसी रेल में 815 फ्रेट रैक अनलोड किए गए। एनएफ रेलवे के कटिहार रेल मंडल के कटिहार, किशनगंज, अररिया, जोगबनी, न्यूजलपाईगुड़ी मालदा सहित अन्य रेलवे स्टेशनों पर सीमेंट की 60 रैक, खाद्य सामग्रियं की 35 रैक, उर्वरक की 35 रैक, नमक की 16 रैक तथा चीनी की 9 रैक, स्टोन की 18 रैक, लौह/इस्पात की 12 रैक अनलोड की गई। पूसी रेल के उत्तर बंगाल हिस्से में खाद्य सामग्रियों की 43 रैक, सीमेंट की 75 रैक, उर्वरक की 41 रैक, नमक की 2 रैक, चीनी की 7 रैक तथा पेट्रोलियम उत्पादों की 26 रैक अनलोड की गई।

पूसी ने उपकरणों के परिवहन में निभाई अहम भूमिका
भारतीय रेल ने कोविड-19 महामारी के चुनौती पूर्ण समय के दौरान सभी आवश्यक सामग्रियों, जीवन रक्षक औषधियों तथा चिकित्सक उपकरणों के परिवहन के लिए निरंतर सेवाएं प्रदान करने में अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। पूसी रेल द्वारा अनाजों, पीओएल तथा अन्य आवश्यक तथा विविध सामग्रियों के व्यापक परिवहन के कारण लॉकडाउन अवधि तथा उसके उपरांत की अवधि में पूसी रेल के सेवा क्षेत्र में इस तरह की सामग्रियों की कोई कमी नहीं देखी गई।
शुभानंन चंदा, मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी, एनएफ रेलवे।

