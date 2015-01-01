पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:द्वितीय खंड की परीक्षा शुरू, 7 जनवरी तक चलेगी

कटिहारएक घंटा पहले
परीक्षा देते परीक्षार्थी।
  • केबी झा काॅलेज में प्रथम पाली में 21 जबकि द्वितीय पाली में 17 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

पूर्णिया विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा संचालित स्नातक द्वितीय खंड की परीक्षा पहले दिन जिले के सभी कॉलेजों में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में हुई। केबी झा कॉलेज में प्रथम दिन पहली पाली में ग्रुप ए के भौतिकी, रसायनशास्त्र, वनस्पति शास्त्र, गणित विषयो की परीक्षा हुई जबकि द्वितीय पाली में ग्रुप बी के राजनीतिक विज्ञान, एआईएच, एलएसडब्लू, अर्थशास्त्र विषयों की परीक्षा हुई। केबी कॉलेज के परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि पहली पाली में 593 आवंटित परीक्षार्थियों में 21 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे जबकि द्वितीय पाली में आवंटित 567 परीक्षार्थी में 17 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों पालियाें में परीक्षा शांति पूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हुआ। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा में सराकर द्वारा जारी कोरोना गाइडलाइन का शत प्रतिशत पालन किया जा रहा है। एमजेएम महिला कॉलेज के प्राचार्य प्रो रमेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में आवंटित 30 में 28 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे जबकि 2 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित पाए गए। वहीं द्वितीय पाली में 181 परीक्षार्थियों में 167 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित जबकि 14 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

20 मिनट पहले हाॅल में प्रवेश की अनुमति दो छात्रों के बीच 3 फीट की दूरी जरूरी
पूर्णिया | वनरक्षी पद के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा की समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित हुई। परीक्षा दो पालियों में सुबह 10:00-12:00 बजे और दोपहर 02:00 बजे से 04:00 बजे तक आयोजित होगी। परीक्षा पांच केंद्रों पर आयोजित होगी। इसमें ब्राइट कैरियर स्कूल शक्ति नगर में 576, एसआर डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल, चुनापुर रोड में 408, बिजेन्द्र पब्लिक स्कूल मरंगा में 384, विद्या विहार आवासीय विद्यालय परोरा केनगर में 384 व जिला स्कूल पूर्णिया में 157 छात्र शामिल होंगे। दो अभ्यर्थियों के बीच 3 फीट की दूरी जरूरी है। परीक्षा शुरू होने के निर्धारित समय से 20 मिनट पूर्व परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा हाॅल/कक्ष में प्रवेश करने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। परीक्षा केन्द्रों के 500 गज तक धारा-ं144 के तहत घूमने फिरने से परीक्षा को प्रभावित करने की क्रियाकलाप के विरूद्ध निषेधाज्ञा आदेश जारी किया गया। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को ई प्रवेश पत्र व फोटो पहचान-पत्र के बिना परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रवेश करने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

