हत्या:चप्पल व्यवसायी की पटना में पीट-पीटकर हुई हत्या

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • मृतक ड्राइवर टोला निवासी खुर्शीद आलम है
  • अपने दुकान का सामान लाने के लिए चार दिन पूर्व पटना गया हुआ था

नगर थानाक्षेत्र ड्राइवर टोला निवासी खुर्शीद आलम की पटना में पीट पीट कर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही परिजन पटना जाकर शव को कटिहार लाया। इस संबंध में मृतक का भाई अखबार वितरक शमशेर ने बताया कि उनका भाई चप्पल का व्यवसायी था। वह अपने दुकान का सामान लाने के लिए चार दिन पूर्व पटना गया हुआ था। इस दौरान परिजनों से बातचीत भी होती रहती थी। लेकिन अचानक फुलवारी शरीफ पटना थाना से फोन कर बताया कि खुर्शीद आलम की हत्या हो गई है। शव को देखकर यह प्रतीत हो रहा है कि उनके साथ पहले मारपीट की गई है या फिर हत्या। शमशेर ने पटना पुलिस से इस मामले मे निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। हालांकि हत्या का मुख्य कारण क्या है यह अभी पता नहीं चला है लेकिन परिजन यह अंदेशा लगा रहे हैं कि व्यापारिक लेन देन ही घटना का कारण हो सकता है।

