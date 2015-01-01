पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव परिणाम:चुनाव परिणाम की सोशल मीडिया से पल-पल की सूचना हो रही थी शेयर

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
चुनाव परिणाम जानने के लिए मोबाइल से चिपके युवक।

विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम जानने के लिए जिले के सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र और मतगणना स्थल के बाहर मंगलवार की सुबह से लोग उत्सुक दिखे। सुबह आठ बजे से ही लोग घरों में मतगणना का रुझान और परिणाम जानने के लिए टीवी से चिपके रहे। अधिकतर लोगों ने मोबाइल के जरिए मतगणना का पल-पल का हिसाब लिया। किस प्रत्याशी को कितने वोट मिले यह जानने की उत्सुकता हर किसी में दिखी। सब लोग अपने अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के साथ ही पूरे बिहार में राजनीतिक दलों की स्थिति जानना चाह रहे थे। चुनाव की मतगणना का हाल जानने के लिए टीवी और मोबाइल बेहतर संसाधन बना। लोग हर काम छोड़कर टीवी के सामने जा बैठे। मनोरंजन वाले चैनलों की बजाए मंगलवार को लोगों ने केवल न्यूज चैनलों पर नजर गड़ाए रखी। किस पार्टी की कितनी सीटें निकल रही है इसको लेकर लोग एक-दूसरे से मोबाइल पर बातें करते रहे। ऑफिसों में भी लगभग यही हाल रहा। कर्मचारी कामकाज निपटाने के बजाए टीवी से चिपके रहे। बड़ी दुकानों में भी टीवी सेट लगे थे। वहां बैठे लोग मतगणना का हाल देखते रहे। मोबाइल पर इस कदर मतगणना की जानकारी लेने की होड़ लगी रही कि कई बार नेटवर्क की समस्या भी खड़ी हो गई। लोग मतगणना स्थल से भी मोबाइल के जरिए विधानसभा का हाल बताते रहे। फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप और टि्वटर भी बना सूचना का माध्यम मतगणना की पल पल-पल की रिपोर्ट नौजवानों ने शेयर की। इतना ही नहीं कौन प्रत्याशी कितने वोटों से आगे है इसका भी जिक्र होता रहा।

