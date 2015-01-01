पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ललिता ने कहा:सैनिक ही देश के असली हीरो, झंडा चौक पर एक दीप शहीदों का नाम कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर किया गया शहीदों का याद

सेमापुर31 मिनट पहले
सेमापुर अंतर्गत सकरेली पंचायत के झंडा चौक परजेली में एक दीप शहीदों का नाम का कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। छठ पर्व के संध्या अर्घ्य के पश्चात छठ व्रतियों एवं ग्राम वासियों द्वारा दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर शरहद पर शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। कार्यक्रम का नेतृत्व सकरेली मुखिया बालकृष्ण पटेल ने की।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले पांच वर्षों से लगातार ग्रामीणों के द्वारा यह कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर देश के वीर सपूतो को श्रद्धांजलि दी जाती है। जिसमें युवा, बुजूर्ग, महिलाएं सहित सभी ग्रामीण शामिल होते है। इस कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता दामोदर मंडल व ललिता देवी ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस अवसर पर झंडा चौक पर दीपों की गोल चक्र बनाकर सभी शहीदों के नाम का एक दीप जलकर उन्हें याद किया गया।

हंसते हुए जान की बाजी लगाते है जवान

इस मौके पर ललिता देवी ने कहा कि देश की रक्षा करने में हमारे जवान हंसते हंसते जान की बाजी लगाते देते है। उनकी वजह से ही हमलोग अपने घरो में सुरक्षित महसूस करते है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे ही देश के असली हीरो है। उन्हें प्रत्येक वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी दीप जलाकर याद किया गया। मौके पर उपस्थित शिक्षक सदानंद मंडल, बबलू मंडल, महेश मंडल, कैलाश मंडल, छोटू शाह सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई।

