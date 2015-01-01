पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:15 दिसंबर तक छात्र कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन आवेदन

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने के लिए कई नियम और शर्तें हुईं लागू

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार वर्ग में नामांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित है। सत्र 2021-22 में कक्षा 6 में नामांकन के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने के लिए कई नियम और शर्तें हैं। छात्रों को ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरना होगा। वर्ग 6 में नामांकन के लिए छात्रों को जिले के सरकारी व मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालयों से कक्षा तृतीय, चतुर्थ पास होना एवं पांचवी कक्षा में अध्ययनरत रहना आवश्यक है। छात्र छात्राओं की जन्मतिथि 1 मई 2008 से 30 अप्रैल 2012 तक होना आवश्यक है। अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के छात्र छात्राओं का अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग का प्रमाण पत्र केंद्रीय सूची के निर्धारित प्रारूप के अनुसार 30 मार्च 2021 तक का ही होना अनिवार्य है। आवेदन पत्र विद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है। कोलासी स्थित नवोदय विद्यालय के उप प्राचार्य पीएन झा ने बताया कि प्रवेश परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को आयोजित होगी। विशेष जानकारी के लिए जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के कार्यालय से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि नवोदय विद्यालय की चयन परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को जिले के चयनित परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित होगी।

