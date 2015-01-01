पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कला उत्सव:नौवीं से बारहवीं तक के विद्यार्थी होंगे शामिल, बच्चे घरों में रहकर सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ पाएंगे

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना वायरस के कारण इस वर्ष कला उत्सव का होगा ऑनलाइन आयोजन

कोरोना वायरस के कारण इस वर्ष कला उत्सव भी ऑनलाइन होगा। बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद पटना ने ऑनलाइन कला उत्सव को लेकर निर्देश जारी किया है। कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से बच्चे घरों में रहकर सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ पाएंगे। इस प्रतियोगिता में उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के कक्षा नौ से लेकर बारहवीं तक के बच्चे शामिल होंगे। इस बाबत जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सर्वशिक्षा अभियान ने सभी सरकारी विद्यालय व सहायता प्राप्त तथा निजी विद्यालय प्रधान को पत्र प्रेषित कर विद्यालय स्तर पर कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता आयोजन का निर्देश दिया है। कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता आयोजन का मुख्य उद्देश बच्चों में कला के प्रति जागरूकता विकसित करना है। विद्यालय स्तर पर कला उत्सव आयोजन करने के बाद जिला स्तर एवं प्रमंडल स्तर पर आयोजन किया जाएगा। प्रमंडल स्तर के सफल प्रतिभागी राज्य स्तर के प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेंगे।

25 नवंबर को एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला
जिला स्तर पर इस संबंध में जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सर्व शिक्षा अभियान केपी गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में 25 नवंबर को उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में कार्यरत संगीत एवं कला शिक्षकों का एकदिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन मध्य विद्यालय मिरचाईबाड़ी में किया जाएगा। उक्त बैठक में जिला स्तरीय एक निर्णायक मंडली का गठन किया जाएगा।

कला प्रतियोगिता की श्रेणी
जनजातीय लोक एवं परंपरागत कल आओ पर ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन 9 विधाओं में किया जाएगा। जिसमें संगीत (गायन)- शास्त्रीय और पारंपरिक लोक संगीत, संगीत मूर्तिकला आदि काे शामिल किया है।

कोरोना वायरस के कारण इस वर्ष कला उत्सव प्रतियोगिता ऑनलाइन आयोजित होगी। इसको लेकर सभी सरकारी व सहायता प्राप्त विद्यालय सहित निजी विद्यालय के प्रधान को प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन का निर्देश दिया गया है।
केपी गुप्ता, डीपीओ, सर्व शिक्षा अभियान, कटिहार।

