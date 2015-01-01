पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:सुकन्या रथ को हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
रथ को रवाना करते डाक विभाग के अधिकारी।
  • खाता खोलो अभियान को लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक चलेगा विशेष ड्राइव

भारतीय डाक विभाग की अाेर से दिसंबर माह तक खाता खोलो अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत शनिवार को कटिहार प्रधान डाकघर कैंपस से डाक अधीक्षक अारबी पासवान अाैर डाक निरीक्षक नीरज कुमार राय, पाेस्टमास्टर अवधेश कुमार, डिविजनल सिस्टम प्रबंधक अमित कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से सुकन्या रथ को जिले के शहरी व विभिन्न गांवों के लिए रवाना करने के लिए हरी झंडी दिखाई। माैके पर डाक अधीक्षक ने बताया कि यह सुकन्या रथ ईस्ट, वेस्ट, कटिहार टाउन अाैर किशनगंज का भ्रमण करेगा। उन्हाेंने बताया कि रथ में लगी एलईडी के माध्यम से लोगाें के बीच डाकघर की योजनाओं की जानकारी दी जाएगी। डिविजनल सिस्टम मैनेजर ने बताया कि मुख्य डाक महाध्यक्ष के निर्देश पर पूरे बिहार के डाकघरों में बचत खाता खोलने का विशेष ड्राइव चल रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह अभियान 4 दिसंबर से चलाया गया है जो 15 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इस अभियान के माध्यम से डाकघर लघु बचत खाता योजना के अंतर्गत खाता खोला जा रहा है एवं नन्हीं बच्चियों के लिए सुकन्या समृद्धि खाता भी खोला जा रहा है। इसको लेकर ग्रामीणों में काफी उत्साह का माहौल है। काफी संख्या में लोग इस योजना का फायदा उठाने के लिए एकत्रित हो रहे हैं।

खोले गए 6 हजार से अधिक खाते
डाक निरीक्षक नीरज कुमार राय ने बताया कि अब तक कटिहार में 6 हजार से ऊपर खाता खोला गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 0 से 10 वर्ष की बच्चियों के लिए सबसे ज्यादा सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना खोले गए हैं। इसके अलावे बुजुर्गो के लिए वरिष्ठ नागरिक बचत योजना, जन सुरक्षा योजना के तहत पीएम सुरक्षा वीमा योजना, पीएम जीवन बीमा योजना, अटल पेेंशन योजना सहित अन्य प्रकार के खाते खोले जा रहे है। इस अभियान का मकसद हर तबके के लोग को डाकघर से जोड़ना है । इस मौके पर उन्होंने जिले के सभी लोगो से अपील की है, की वे डाकघर से जुड़े और इसकी योजनाओं का लाभ उठाएं। सभी लोग अपने नजदीकी डाकघरों से संपर्क कर योजना का लाभ ले सकते हैं।

