नक्कीपुर का मामला:बांस को लेकर विवाद में चली तलवार, 3 गंभीर रूप से घायल

कटिहार5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज में जख्मी को भर्ती कराते परिजन।
  • जख्मी को सदर अस्पताल से मेडिकल कॉलेज किया रेफर
  • दो पक्षों में चार बार विवाद, लोगों ने दो बार कराया शांत

घर के आगे रखे बांस को मंदिर के निर्माण में लगा लेने के विवाद में तलवार चली, जिसमें तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। जख्मियों को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया। मामला कोढ़ा थाने के नक्कीपुर की है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार नक्कीपुर निवासी विरेंद्र महतो ने अपने घर के आगे बांस खरीदकर रखा था। गांव में मंदिर निर्माण का कार्य हो रहा था। जिसे लेकर कुछ ग्रामीणों ने विरेंद्र के दरवाजे पर रखे बांस को मंदिर निर्माण के उपयोग में लगा दिया। विरेंद्र महतो की पत्नी सीता देवी जब अपने दरवाजे पर खरीदकर रखे गए बांस गायब देखी तो बांस ले जाने वाले को भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां देने लगी। पड़ोस के रहने वाले बिहारी महतो एवं उनके परिजनों ने जब इस बात का विरोध किया तो सीता देवी उनसे ही उलझ गई। बात को बढ़ता देख वहां ग्रामीण एकत्रित हो गए और दोनों पक्ष के लोगों को शांत कर दिया। लेकिन रात्रि प्रहर जब दोनों घरों के लोग काम से अपने-अपने घर लौटे तो दोनों पक्षों में पुन: विवाद शुरू हो गया। किसी प्रकार मामले को शांत कराया गया़। लेकिन सुबह जब विनोद कुमार महतो किसी कार्य से नहर के पास गए थे तभी मनोज महतो, अजय महतो ने उसे घेर कर मारपीट की और घर में घुसकर उसके भाई विरेंद्र महतो और भतीजे प्रेम कुमार के ऊपर तलवार से वार कर घायल कर दिया।

घायलों की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है
मामला यहां भी शांत नहीं हुआ। मनोज, अजय अपने घर पहुंचे तथा घर के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ विनोद महतो के भाई विरेंद्र महतो के घर में घुस गए तथा विरेंद्र महतो को पीटने लगे। अपने पिता को देख पुत्र प्रेम कुमार उसे बचाने गया तो आरोपित पक्ष में शामिल अनोज एवं मनोज ने तलवार से वार कर प्रेम कुमार उसके पिता विरेंद्र महतो को घायल कर दिया। घटना को देख परिजनों ने स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायल को अविलंब इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। चिकित्सक ने घायलों की गंभीर स्थिति को देख उसे इलाज के लिए कटिहार मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया है़। जहां घायलों की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है।

पुलिस कर रही मामले की जांच
घटना को लेकर पीड़ित पक्ष की ओर से आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है़। पुलिस मामले को लेकर जांच में जुट गई है। जल्द ही मामले का उद‌्भेदन कर लिया जाएगा।
रविंद्र कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, कोढ़ा।

