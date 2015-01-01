पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

होल्डिंग टैक्स:लक्ष्य 9 करोड़ अब तक वसूले सिर्फ 2 करोड़

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
  • वित्तीय वर्ष को पूरा होने में बचे 5 माह, लापरवाही से लक्ष्य तक पहुंचना आसान नहीं
  • 45 वार्डों के लिए महज 12 टैक्स कलेक्टर

वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 को पूरा होने में सिर्फ 5 माह बचा है और नगर निगम के द्वारा अब तक होल्डिंग टैक्स के नाम पर करीब 2 करोड़ रूपए की वसूली की गई है। जबकि इस वित्तीय वर्ष में होल्डिंग टैक्स वसूलने का लक्ष्य 9 करोड़ रूपए रखा गया है। यानी जो काम 7 माह में पूरा नहीं हुआ उसे नगर निगम के पदाधिकारी 5 माह के अंदर (31 मार्च तक) पूरा करने का दावा कर रहे हैं। निगम की स्याह सच्चाई यह है कि कुल 45 वार्ड में होल्डिंग टैक्स की वसूली के लिए सिर्फ 12 टैक्स कलेक्टर को ही तैनात किया गया है। जिस कारण न सिर्फ कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा है बल्कि समय पर टैक्स जमा नहीं होने से निगम की किरकिरी भी हो रही है। हालांकि नगर आयुक्त मिनेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि 31 मार्च तक हर हाल में इस आंकड़े को 80 फीसदी तक पहुंचाया जाएगा।

होल्डिंग टैक्स देने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी
नगर निगम में नए वार्ड शामिल होने व दिनोंदिन हो रहे विकास कार्य के कारण शहरी क्षेत्र में होल्डिंग टैक्स देने वालों की तादाद लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में यह आंकड़ा 35 हजार 333 पहुंच गया। जबकि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में निगम के द्वारा 9 करोड़ रुपए के सापेक्ष में महज 4 करोड़ 95 लाख रुपए ही वसूले गए थे। ऐसे में अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है कि किस गति से कटिहार में होल्डिंग टैक्स की वसूली और विकास कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं। नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि जल्द ही डिफॉल्टरों को निगम के द्वारा नोटिस भेजा जाएगा। यदि समय से पूर्व उन्होंने टैक्स जमा नहीं किया तो बेशक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सूत्रों की माने तो बड़े डिफॉल्टरों के कारण लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति नहीं हो पा रही है और कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि निगम के सख्त रवैये से होल्डिंग टैक्स देने वालों की संख्या में 31 मार्च तक इजाफा भी हो सकता है। वहीं दूसरी ओर निगम के द्वारा गली मोहल्ले में सड़क, नाला व साफ सफाई की समुचित सुविधा नहीं देने के कारण लोगों में नाराजगी है।

शहर में 14 करोड़ की लागत से 43 योजनाओं को मिलेगी गति शहर में सड़क व नाले की सफाई बदहाल है। अभी भी कई सड़कें निर्माण की प्रतीक्षा में है। हालांकि गत दिनों नगर निगम में सशक्त स्थाई समिति की बैठक में कुल 14 करोड़ 28 लाख 62 हजार 700 रुपए की लागत से 43 योजनाओं को प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति मिली है। जिसके बाद कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि शहर में विकास कार्यों को गति मिलेगी। हालांकि अब तक शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था और न ही ड्रेनेज सिस्टम को पटरी पर लाया जा सका है।

31 मार्च तक लक्ष्य को कर लिया जाएगा पूरा
नगर निगम द्वारा होल्डिंग टैक्स की वसूली का कार्य कर्मियों के अभाव के बाद भी किया जा रहा है। हर हाल में 31 मार्च तक कम से कम 80 फीसदी टैक्स की वसूली की जाएगी। सभी 12 टैक्स कलेक्टरों को भी सख्त दिशा निर्देश दिया गया है कि वे अपने अपने कार्य क्षेत्र में सक्रियता दिखाएं।
: मिनेंद्र कुमार सिंह, नगर आयुक्त, निगम।

