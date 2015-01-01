पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:ढलता गया दिन और जीतने वालों के पहुचंते रहे समर्थक

कटिहार3 घंटे पहले
तीन गछिया काली मंदिर परिसर में पार्टियों की ओर से लगाए गए टेंट।
  • समर्थकों के लिए पार्टियों ने लगाए गए थे टेंट

तीन गछिया काली मंदिर परिसर में मतगणना को लेकर कई पार्टियों के द्वारा यहां पर टेंट लगाकर मतगणना का रुझान देख रहे थे। इस दौरान सभी पार्टियों के सैकड़ों समर्थक इस जगह पर थे और पूरा परिसर में लोगों की दिन भर काफी भीड़ लगी रही। बता दें कि कटिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 7 नवंबर को था और 10 नवंबर को मतगणना हुई। सुबह से ही मतगणना को लेकर सभी पार्टियों के समर्थक पहुंच गए थे और काली मंदिर परिसर में उन समर्थकों के लिए टेंट लगाकर उनके बैठने के लिए कुर्सी लगाई गई थी। साथ ही सभी लोगों के खाने-पीने के भी इंतजाम वहीं पर किया गया था। मतगणना के दिन भर समर्थकों की चहल पहल रही। सभी प्रत्याशी के समर्थक अपने प्रत्याशी की जीत को लेकर काफी चिंता में थे। हालांकि इस दौरान कई समर्थक मतगणना केंद्र में प्रत्याशियों की मतों की गिनती का अपडेट दे रहे थे। जैसे जैसे दिन ढलता गया वैसे वैसे जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी। मतगणना केंद्र परिसर के बाहर हजारों जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की भीड़ लगी हुई थी।

