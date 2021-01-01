पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सुबह घने कोहरे की आगोश में रहा जिला, खिली धूप तो मिली राहत

कटिहार5 घंटे पहले
कटिहार-मनिहारी रोड पर काेहरे के बीच जाते बाइक चालक व सूना सड़क। - Dainik Bhaskar
कटिहार-मनिहारी रोड पर काेहरे के बीच जाते बाइक चालक व सूना सड़क।

जिले में मंगलवार को सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। घने कोहरे रहने के कारण सड़कों पर इक्के-दूक्के वाहनों का परिचालन होता रहा। इस दौरान वाहन चालक लाइट जला कर वाहन चलाते भी दिखे। हालांकि सुबह अधिक ठंड रहने के कारण लोग अपने घरों में दुबकने को विवश रहे। 10 बजे के बाद धूप खिलने से लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिली। इस दौरान हवा चलने के कारण दिन में हल्की ठंड महसूस की गई। दोपहर में धूप तेज होने के कारण लोगों ने धूप का आनंद उठाया। सूर्य की किरण धरती पर पड़ने के साथ ही लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। मंगलवार को जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस व अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

शनिवार और रविवार को बारिश की संभावना
मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक बुधवार, गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को सुबह में कोहरा छाया रहेगा जबकि दिन में आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना जताई गई है। जबकि शनिवार को आसमान में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहने की संभावना जताई गई है। इसके साथ बारिश एवं मेघ गर्जन की भी संभावना है। वहीं रविवार को आसमान में पूरी तरह बादल छाए रहेंगे। एक या दो जगह बारिश एवं बूंदा बूंदी की भी संभावना जताई गई है।

जारी रहेगा मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव
अगले 5 दिनों तक मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी रहेगा। जबकि 6 और 7 फरवरी को आसमान में बादल छाए रहने एवं बूंदाबांदी के साथ कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। हालांकि इस समय तापमान में बढ़ोतरी की भी संभावना है। स्वीटी कुमारी, मौसम वैज्ञानिक, केवीके

