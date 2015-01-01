पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक आस्था का महापर्व:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ संपन्न, सुबह 4 बजे से ही घाटों पर पहुंचे व्रती

कटिहार37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत का समापन

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पर शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर महिलाओं ने व्रत का पारण किया। उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए सुबह 4 बजे से व्रती छठ घाटों पर पहुंच गए थे। नदियों, पोखरों, तालाबों और जलाशयों में स्नान कर ध्यान मग्न होकर निराहार व्रतियों ने छठी मैया को स्मरण कर जल क्षितिज पर उगने के लिए प्रार्थना की।

उगो उगो हे सूरज देव अरघ के बेर’’’’, हे छठी मैया दर्शन दिहि न अपार’’’’ आदि गीतों के जरिए भगवान भास्कर से दर्शन देने के लिए व्रतियों ने विनती की। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को श्रद्धालुओं ने अस्ताचलगामी व शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। इस अवसर पर सभी उम्र वर्ग के छठ व्रती श्रद्धालुओं ने आपसी एकता एवं सुख-शांति की कामना की। शनिवार को विभिन्न छठ घाटों नदी तालाबों ल घर में बनाए गए कृत्रिम घाटों में उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दान दिया गया। अर्घ्य दान के बाद महिलाओं ने कुल देवता की पूजा की। जिसके बाद एक दूसरे के बीच प्रसाद का वितरण किया।

सूर्य देवता की प्रतिमा स्थापित

ग्रामीण एवं शहरी क्षेत्र की महिलाओं ने इस अवसर पर सूर्य देवता की विधिवत प्रतिमा स्थापित एवं विसर्जन के साथ पूजा अर्चना की। शहर के कारी कोशी, बीएमपी छठ घाट, विजय बाबू पोखर, संतोषी चौक, बुद्धू चौक घाट, बैगना नहर आदि में बड़ी संख्या में छठ व्रती एवं परिजनों की भीड़ देखी गई।

मन्नत पूरी होने के बाद भरी गई कुशिया, ढोल नगाड़े भी बजे

मन्नतें पूरी होने के बाद कुशिया भरने का भी खूब सिलसिला हुआ। महिला और पुरुष श्रद्धालुओं को दंड प्रणाम करते भी देखे गए। कई जगह मन्नत पूरी होने के बाद ढोल नगाड़े भी बजे। विजय बाबू पोखर, बीएमटी घाट, बालू घाट पोखर पर कुशिया भरने, ढोल नगाड़े बजने और दंड देते छठ व्रती देखे गए। श्रद्धालुओं ने बताया कि छठ पूजा की सिर्फ धार्मिक मान्यता ही नहीं बल्कि विज्ञान में भी इसके फायदे की चर्चा है। सूर्य की किरणों से शरीर को विटामिन बी मिलती है।

