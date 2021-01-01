पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:कल से सघन टीबी खोज अभियान की होगी शुरुआत

डंडखोरा4 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आयोजित बैठक में शामिल डॉक्टर व अन्य।
  • सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में कार्यक्रम को लेकर हुई बैठक, 31 जनवरी तक चलेगा अभियान

प्रखंड में 27 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी तक सघन टीबी रोगी खोज अभियान चलाई जाएगी। अभियान के दौरान आशा कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर टीबी लक्षण वाले मरीज की पहचान कर उनकी जांच कराई जाएगी। सोमवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के प्रशिक्षण हॉल में टीवी रोगी खोज अभियान को लेकर बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ प्रदीप कुमार ने की। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से बीएचएम अनवार आलम, वरीय यक्ष्मा पर्यवेक्षक अनुराधा सिन्हा मुख्य रूप से मौजूद रही। बैठक में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने कहा की प्रखंड क्षेत्र को टीवी से मुक्त करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग कृत संकल्पित है। इसमें समाज के सभी जागरूक प्रबुद्ध व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की भूमिका अहम है। उन्होंने प्रखंड को टीबी मुक्त बनाने में सामूहिक सहयोग की अपील की। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक अनवार आलम ने अपील की है कि यदि टीम के लोग किसी के घर पहुंचे तो टीबी के लक्षण वाले व्यक्ति अपने रोग को छिपाएं नहीं, बल्कि लक्षणों के बारे में खुलकर बताएं। टीबी रोग की पुष्टि होने पर उनका समुचित इलाज होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि टीबी रोगी की पहचान करने वाले आशा एवं स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को 500 रुपए प्रोत्साहन स्वरूप दिए जाएंगे। इलाज के दौरान रोगी को भी प्रतिमाह 500 रुपये मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि 50 घरों के सर्वे पर प्रत्येक आशा को 50 रुपए प्रोत्साहन राशि अलग से मिलेगी।
मुफ्त में मिलेगी दवा
वरीय यक्ष्मा पर्यवेक्षक अनुराधा सिन्हा ने बताया कि प्रखंड में पूर्व से 20 रोगी चिह्नित है। टीबी रोग पाए जाने पर रोगियों को मुफ्त दवाएं देने के साथ प्रतिमाह पांच सौ रुपए पोषण राशि देने का प्रावधान है। कहा की 14 दिनों से ज्यादा का बुखार, 14 दिनों से खांसी आना, सीने में दर्द रहना, खांसी के साथ मुंह से खून आना, भूख कम लगना, वजन का घटना, बच्चों में वजन का न बढ़ना, रात में पसीना आना इत्यादि टीबी के लक्षण है। उन्होंने कहा कि टीबी रोगी का इलाज शीघ्र कराने की अपील की। मौके पर बीसीएम रंजीता कुमारी, अजीत कुमार, पीरामल फाउंडेशन के उज्जवल कुमारथे।

