बैठक:जनता की समस्याओं का करना होगा समाधान : डिप्टी सीएम

विकास भवन सभागार में पदाधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा करते डिप्टी सीएम।
  • डिप्टी सीएम ने प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर लिया विकास कार्यों का जायजा, दिया निर्देश

उप मुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने विकास भवन के सभागार में समीक्षा बैठक कर जिले में हो रहे विकास कार्यों का जायजा लिया। साथ ही मौजूद पदाधिकारियों को जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश भी दिया। बैठक में जिला प्रशासन के सभी वरीय पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे। उक्त बैठक में विधान पार्षद अशोक अग्रवाल, प्राणपुर विधायक निशा सिंह अाैर कोढ़ा विधायक कविता पासवान भी उपस्थित रहे।
उप मुख्यमंत्री ने सर्वप्रथम सभी प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को सरकार की कल्याणकारी और विकास की योजनाओं से संबंधित प्रगति प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कटिहार के सभी अधिकारियों को और सजग होने एवं जनता के बीच जाकर उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान करने की जरूरत है। ताकि सरकारी योजनाओं को जन जन तक पहुंचाया जा सके।
नगर निगम के कार्याें की हुई समीक्षा
डिप्टी सीएम ने नगर निगम की ओर से किए जा रहे कार्यों की गहन समीक्षा की। नगर निगम कटिहार को एक मॉडल इकाई के रूप में विकसित करने की बात कही। उप मुख्यमंत्री ने वुडको को एएमआरयूटी योजना के तहत जो सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है उसका त्वरित निराकरण करने का निर्देश दिया। नगर निगम से जुड़ी सभी आवश्यक एवं जनहित के लिए कार्य योजना बनाए जाने का निर्देश दिया।
ज़िला सदर अस्पताल में 100 बेड के भवन निर्माण में प्रगति लाने का निर्देश दिया गया। एजेंसी को टाइमलाइन के भीतर कार्य पूर्ण करने के लिए सभी आवश्यक सहयोग देने की बात कही गई। साथ ही सदर अस्पताल में बनाए जाने वाले आधुनिक महिला एवं शिशु वार्ड का कार्य भी जल्दी प्रारम्भ किए जाने की बात कही। इस मौके पर कोरोना को लेकर किए जा रहे कार्यों की भी जानकारी सीएस डीएन पांडेय ने दी।
उप मुख्यमंत्री ने छठ पूजा को ले की गई प्रशासनिक तैयारियों का जायज़ा लिया। कोरोना को ले की गई विशेष तैयारियों की भी समीक्षा की गई। सभी महत्वपूर्ण एवं संवेदनशील घाटों पर पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाए जाने का निर्देश दिया। आपदा विभाग एवं बाढ़ नियंत्रण प्रमंडल कटिहार द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई। बाढ़ की समस्याओं एवं इससे जुड़ी जटिलता पर प्रशासन द्वारा विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया गया। उप मुख्यमंत्री ने कटिहार में रोज़गार सृजन किए जाने को लेकर उद्योग विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया। इस संबंध में विस्तृत कार्य योजना बनाए जाने का भी निर्देश दिया। हिमाचल प्रदेश में जिले के 7 मजदूरों के निधन पर द्वारा शोक व्यक्त किया गया।

