वारदात:रात में जुआ खेलने निकले स्वास्थ्यकर्मी के पुत्र की बदमाशों ने गोली मार की हत्या

कटिहार4 घंटे पहले
शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन।
  • हृदयगंज सीताराम चमरिया कॉलेज, शिवाजी कॉलोनी के समीप की घटना
  • मृतक के परिजन के बयान पर चार अारोपियों के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज

रात में जुआ खेलने निकले युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मंगलवार की सुबह सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के हृदयगंज सीताराम चमरिया कॉलेज, शिवाजी कॉलोनी के समीप उक्त युवक का शव बरामद किया गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही सहायक थाना पुलिस दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। मामले की तफ्तीश करते हुए शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है। घटना बाबत मृतक के परिजन के बयान पर चार युवक आशू दूबे, अमरेश चौधरी, राजेश कुमार, अखिलेश यादव के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया है। मृतक की पहचान सदर अस्पताल में पदस्थापित महिला स्वास्थ्यकर्मी सुनीता देवी का पुत्र आनंद कुमार गुप्ता के रूप में हुई। युवक डंडखोरा थाना क्षेत्र के रघेली निवासी है। लेकिन वर्षों से सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के हृदयगंज शिवाजी कॉलोनी में रह रहा था। सोमवार की रात आनंद कुमार गुप्ता पिता स्व हरे राम भगत हृदयगंज निवासी घर में अपनी पत्नी को कहकर निकला कुछ देर में आते हैं। सुबह लोगों ने पत्नी को सूचना दी की आनंद का शव शिवाजी कॉलोनी के समीप मिला है। बतौर पुलिस शव काे देखने से प्रतित होता है कि आनंद को गोली मारी गई है। शव के पास प्लास्टिक बिछा हुआ था। जहां से पुलिस ने ताश की कुछ गड्डी और ग्लास बरामद किया। पुलिस को मिले समान के आधार पर यह स्पष्ट प्रतीत हो रहा है कि वहां ताश व जुआ का खेल हो रहा था। जुआ खेलने के दाैरान शराब भी परोसी जा रही थी। इसी दौरान गाेली मारकर आनंद की हत्या की गई होगी।

बोलेरो चालक था आनंद, घर में पसरा मातम
आनंद बोलेरो चालक था, वह बीती रात तकरीबन आठ बजे घर में अपनी पत्नी को कहकर घर से निकला था कि थोड़ी देर में आ रहे हैं। सुबह उसकी हत्या की खबर प्राप्त हुई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मां सुनीता पत्नी ऋतु देवी का रो रोकर बुरा हाल हुआ जा रहा था। दोनों बहन पूनम एवं सोनी का लाडला भाई था। पूनम अपने पति संतोष के साथ अपनी मां के घर में ही रहती थी। दूसरी बहन सोनी की शादी भगवान चौक पर हुई थी। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही सोनी भी अपने मां के घर पहुंची। जहां उन सभी का आंखों से आंसू थम नहीं रहे थे। बता दें कि बीते दो वर्ष पूर्व जुआ खेलने के क्रम में मेयर विजय सिंह के भाई प्रमोद सिंह की हत्या उसके दोस्तों ने कर दी थी।

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे परिजन
आनंद रात भर घर नहीं लौटा पत्नी काफी चिंतित थी। इस बीच पत्नी की आंख लग गई। सुबह जब आंख खुली तो कुछ ही देर में स्थानीय लोगों से सूचना मिली कि शिवाजी कॉलोनी के समीप अज्ञात अपराधियों ने आनंद को गोलियों से छलनी कर उसकी हत्या कर दी है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मृतक के जीजाजी संतोष भगत घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। इस बीच घटना की जानकारी सहायक थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार को प्राप्त हो गई थी। सूचना पर थानाध्यक्ष दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी को ले छापेमारी है जारी
मृतक के परिजन के बयान पर चार के विरुद्ध हत्या एवं आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर पुलिस आरोपितों की गिरफ्तारी को ले छापेमारी कर रही है। हत्या की वजह पुरानी कुछ रंजिश भी हो सकती है।
राजेश कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, सहायक थाना, कटिहार पहुंचे।

