असुरक्षित सदर अस्पताल:चोर ने खुद को गार्ड बताया, मरीज व परिजन सो गए तो बैग में रखे 20 हजार रुपए उड़ाया

कटिहार31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार की रात चोरी के बाद सदर अस्पताल के वार्ड में जानकारी देती मरीज के परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुवार की रात चोरी के बाद सदर अस्पताल के वार्ड में जानकारी देती मरीज के परिजन।
  • 42 गार्डों की तैनाती और लगे 8 सीसीटीवी किसी काम के नहीं
  • सवाल: गार्ड ही चोर या गार्ड के बदले चोर की तैनाती, सीएस डॉ. डीएन पांडेय को जानकारी के लिए 5 बार कॉल की गई पर उन्होंने फाेन रिसीव नहीं किया

सदर अस्पताल में सुरक्षा के लिए 42 गार्डों की तैनाती है, लेकिन यह कोई काम का नहीं है। 8 सीसीटीवी लगे हैं, लेकिन सभी खराब पड़ा है। गुरुवार को मरीज वार्ड से 20 हजार नकदी की चोरी हो गई। इससे सदर अस्पताल के सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठता है। मरंगी गांव के कामोदिया देवी ने बताया कि एक माह से उनकी बेटी का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। वह खाना बनाने के दौरान झुलस गई थी। बाहर से दवा मंगाना पड़ता है। इलाज के लिए 20 हजार रुपए कर्ज लेकर आई थी। गुरुवार की रात वार्ड नंबर 24 में एक बजे दो व्यक्ति वार्ड में पहुंचते हैं। जब मरीज के परिजनों ने पूछा कि आप लोग कौन हैं? तो उसने कहा कि वह गार्ड है और नाइट ड्यूटी में है। उनकी बात सुनकर सभी परिजन बेड पर सोने लगे। इसी दौरान मौका पाकर दोनों व्यक्ति बैग में रखे 20 हजार रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया। पैसे चोरी हो जाने के बाद मरीज और उनकी मां का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब वह कहां से इलाज कराएगी। सरकारी अस्पताल में हैं फिर भी बाहर से दवा खरीद कर लाना पड़ता है। बीते दिन भी परिसर से बाइक और साइकिल की चोरी हो चुकी है। कई मरीजों का मोबाइल फोन वार्ड से चोरी हुआ है।

सदर अस्पताल में सुरक्षा का जिम्मा समंता गार्ड एजेंसी को दिया गया है

सदर अस्पताल में सुरक्षा का जिम्मा समंता गार्ड एजेंसी के पास है। 24 घंटे सदर अस्पताल में गार्ड ड्यूटी पर लगे रहते हैं। तीन शिफ्ट में ड्यूटी होता है। फिर भी गार्ड के वेश में चोर चोरी को अंजाम देता है। कई मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका फोन चोरी हो चुका है। मरीजों ने अस्पताल प्रशासन से शिकायत भी की गई है। लेकिन नतीजा शून्य रहा है। रात के समय अक्सर सुरक्षा गार्ड अस्पताल से नदारद रहते हैं। जिसका फायदा असामाजिक तत्व उठाते हैं।

ठंड में ड्रेस नहीं होने से नहीं होती है गार्ड की पहचान
अन्य मरीजों ने बताया कि यहां जितने भी गार्ड हैं, किसी के पास आई कार्ड नहीं है। तो कैसे पहचानेंगे कि वह गार्ड है या चोर है। सभी गार्ड को सर्दी का ड्रेस कोड सही नहीं, जिससे पहचानने में परेशानी होती है। तैनात गार्ड ने बताया कि कार्ड उन्हें मिली है। लेकिन वह गले में लगाते नहीं है। ठंड में सभी गार्ड अलग-अलग कपड़े में रहते हैं। जिनसे यह पता नहीं चलता कि वह गार्ड है।

बिना आई कार्ड और ड्रेस में तैनाती गार्ड।
बिना आई कार्ड और ड्रेस में तैनाती गार्ड।

सुपरवाइजर ने मरीज के परिजनों को चोरी के लिए दोषी ठहराया
समंता गार्ड एजेंसी के सुपरवाइजर नवीन कुमार से घटना के बारे में पूछा गया तो वह गोल मटोल बात कर अनसुना कर दिया गया। उन्होंने सारा कसूर मरीजों का बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि मरीज की लापरवाही के कारण उनका बैग चोरी हुआ है। जब आई कार्ड पर सवाल पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि सभी के पास आई कार्ड है। जब उनसे समंता गार्ड के मैनेजर का नंबर मांगा गया तो उनका नंबर देने में आनाकानी करने लगे।

