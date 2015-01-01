पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:तीन अपराधी धराए, दो पिस्टल, पांच जिंदा कारतूस, नकद 1.60 लाख रुपए बरामद

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक लूट और किराना व्यवसायी से लूट की घटना में संलिप्तता बताई

जिले के फलका थाना क्षेत्र के पोठिया ओपी एवं सेमापुर ओपी के मधुबनी मोड़ के समीप घटी घटना में तीन अपराधी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर उसके पास से दो पिस्टल दो जिंदा कारतूस सहित नगद रूपया बरामद किया है।

इस संदर्भ में कटिहार एसडीपीओ अमरकांत झा ने बुधवार को प्रेसवार्ता कर बताया कि पोठिया ओपी क्षेत्र के चांदपुर चौक पर एक अपाची मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार तीन युवक की टक्कर साइकिल सवार से हो गई। जिसके बाद दोनों के बीच विवाद हो गया। इस विवाद में बाइक सवार युवकों मेें शामिल एक युवक ने पिस्टल निकालकर विवाद कर रहे साइकिल सवार को गोली मार दी।

जिसके बाद स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने दो युवक को पकड़ लिया। जिसके बाद इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही ओपी अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार राय पुलिस दल बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे तथा ग्रामीण की गिरफ्त में मौजूद अपराधी अद्वय कुमार पिता रामाशीष प्रसाद सिंह, मिलिंद कुमार सिंह पिता निराला प्रसाद सिंह धरहरा थाना गोपालपुर भागलपुर निवासी को पुलिस कस्टडी में लेते हुए उसके पास से एक देशी पिस्टल मैगजीन सहित तीन जिंदा कारतूस, एक मोबाइल दस हजार नगद रूपया तथा एक अपाची बाइक बरामद किया।

एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि दोनों अपराधी ने फलका थाना क्षेत्र के निसुंधरा पुल के समीप मोटरसाइकिल लूट की घटना, पोठिया गुदरी बाबा स्थान के समीप किराना व्यवसायी के साथ हुई लूट की घटना में अपनी संलिप्तता बताई है। मधुबनी मोड़ के समीप मैजिक वाहन से आ रहे पिता व पुत्री को पिस्टल की नोक पर 1.50 लाख रुपए लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

अपराधियों ने दहशत फैलाने की मंशा से फायरिंग की थी। जिसकी आवाज पर ग्रामीणों ने चार अपराधी में दो को पकड़कर सेमापुर ओपी पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। जिस मामले में पुलिस ने बंटी कुमार राय पिता पप्पू राय, छोटू कुमार पिता केशव पासवान लालकोठी निवासी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके पास से एक देशी पिस्टल, दो जिंदा गोली 1.50 लाख रुपए बरामद किए गए।

घटना में शामिल दो अन्य अपराधी गोविंद चौहान पिता कन्हैया चाहौन, मनोज कुमार मंडल पिता हनीलाल मंडल लालकोठी निवासी के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी को लेकर छापेमारी कर रही है।

