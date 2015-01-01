पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमदाबाद के चामा गांव का मामला:रास्ते को लेकर दो पक्षों में मारपीट, तीन जख्मी

कटिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदर अस्पताल में घायलों का चल रहा इलाज

अमदाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के चामा गांव में रास्ते को ले दो पक्षों में विवाद उत्पन्न हो गया। इस विवाद में एक पक्ष के लोगों ने दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों के साथ जमकर मारपीट की। जिसमें दो पुरुष और एक महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिसका इलाज कटिहार सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। घायल उपेन मंडल ने बताया कि गांव के मोती मंडल के द्वारा 20 घरों ओर जाने वाले रास्ते को बंद कर दिया है।

इस बात को ले ओपन मंडल, पत्नी मीना देवी और पड़ोस के रहने वाले रामकिशन मंडल के साथ मोटी मंडल से बात करने के लिए पहुंचे हुए थे। लेकिन मोटी मंडल ने उन लोगों की एक भी न सुनी और लड़ाई झगड़ा करने को तैयार हो गए। देखते देखते यह झगड़ा काफी उग्र रूप ले लिया और मोती मंडल ने अपने अन्य सहयोगियों को बुलाकर तीनों के साथ मारपीट करने लगे। इस मारपीट में तीनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिसे रात में ही इलाज के लिए उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसकी हालत को देखते हुए उसे कटिहार सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। इस घटना को लेकर पीड़ित परिवार ने अमदाबाद थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

