परेशानी:कोहरे के कारण तीन ट्रेनें रद्द, आठ की सेवाएं विस्तारित

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को लगा कोहरा।
  • एनएफ रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शुभानंन चंद्रा ने दी जानकारी

भास्कर न्यूज | कटिहार कोहरे के कारण ट्रेनों के विलंब से आवागमन के चलते यात्रियों की असुविधा को कम करने के उद्देश्य से तथा कोहरे से भरे मौसम के दौरान ट्रेन परिचालन के प्रबंधन के लिए 16 दिसंबर से कुछ ट्रेनों के रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। उक्त जानकारी एनएफ रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शुभानंन चंद्रा ने दी। ट्रेन संख्या 05909/05910 डिब्रुगढ़ लालगढ़ दैनिक एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल डिब्रुगढ़ से दिनांक 16 से 31 दिसंबर तक तथा लालगढ़ से 19 दिसंबर से 03 फरवरी तक रद्द रहेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 05933/05934 डिब्रुगढ़ अमृतसर साप्ताहिक एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल डिब्रुगढ़ 22 से 26 दिसंबर तक तथा अमृतसर से 25 दिसंबर से 29 जनवरी तक रद्द रहेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 02549/02550 कामाख्या-आनंद विहार दैनिक एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल कामाख्या से 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी तक तथा आनंद विहार से 18 दिसंबर से 02 फरवरी तक रद्द रहेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 05483/05484 अलीपुरद्वार दिल्ली दैनिक एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल अलीपुरद्वार से 16 दिसंबर से 31 जनवरी 2021 तक तथा दिल्ली से 18 दिसंबर से 02 फरवरी तक रद्द रहेगी।

त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेन के परिचालन में किया गया विस्तार पूर्व निर्धारित चलने वाली ट्रेन के परिचालन में विस्तार किया गया है। ट्रेन संख्या 02343 सियालदह न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 31 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित था। अब 31 जनवरी तक विस्तारित ट्रेन संख्या 02344 न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी सियालदह स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 01 जनवरी तक निर्धारित था। जो 01 फरवरी 2021 तक विस्तारित यात्रा करेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 03141 सियालदह न्यू अलीपुरदुआर स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 31 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित था। जो अब 31 जनवरी तक विस्तारित यात्रा करेगी। ट्रेन संख्या 03142 न्यू अलीपुद्वार सियालदह स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 01 जनवरी तक निर्धारित था। जो 01 फरवरी 2021 तक विस्तारित किया गया है। ट्रेन संख्या 03713 सियालदह अगरतला स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 31 दिसंबर तक था जो 31 जनवरी तक विस्तारित किया गया है। ट्रेन संख्या 03174 अगरतला सियालदह स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 02 जनवरी 2021 तक निर्धारित था जो 02 फरवरी 2021 तक विस्तारित यात्रा किया गया है। ट्रेन संख्या 03175 सियालदह सिलचर स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 30 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित था जो 30 जनवरी 2021, ट्रेन संख्या 03176 सिलचर सियालदह स्पेशल जिसका आवागमन 01 जनवरी तक निर्धारित था जो 01 फरवरी 2021 तक विस्तारित किया गया है। ट्रेन संख्या 05422/05421 बालूरघाट मालदा टाउन दैनिक पैसेंजर स्पेशल बालूरघाट से 17 दिसंबर से तथा मालदा टाउन से 18 दिसंबर से संशोधित समय सूची के अनुसार परिचालन होगा।

