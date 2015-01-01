पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:एचएम को स्कूल में महिला के साथ आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में ग्रामीणों ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा

कटिहार14 घंटे पहले
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में शराब के नशे में प्रधानाध्यापक।
  • मुखिया के पति शिक्षक उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुर में हैं एचएम
  • रविवार को भी स्कूल खुला देख ग्रामीण को हुअा संदेह, देखा स्कूल के अंदर प्रधानाध्यापक एक महिला के साथ शराब के नशे में आपत्तिजनक हालत में है, ग्रामीणों के शोर होते भाग गई महिला

सेमापुर ओपी थाना अंतर्गत उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुर के प्रधानाध्यापक कमलेश्वरी दास को शराब के नशे में एक महिला के साथ आपत्तिजनक अवस्था में देखा। ग्रामीणों को रविवार को स्कूल खुले होने पर संदेह हुआ तो लोग वहां गए जिस दौरान शिक्षक एक महिला के साथ धराया। प्रधानाध्यापक कमलेश्वरी दास काबर पंचायत के मुखिया के पति हैं। रविवार को बंदी के बाद भी स्कूल खुला देख ग्रामीण को संदेह हुआ तो देखा कि स्कूल के अंदर प्रधानाध्यापक एक लड़की के साथ शराब के नशे में आपत्तिजनक में हैं। हो हल्ला होने पर लड़की भाग गई। लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने प्रधानाध्यापक को बंदी बनाते हुए इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी और मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच कर शराबी शिक्षक को तीन लीटर देशी शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जदयू पंचायत अध्यक्ष विवेकानंद पंडित ने कहा कि शिक्षक के द्वारा शराब पीकर रंगरेलिया मनाने की भनक लगने पर ग्रामीणों के साथ स्कूल पहुंचा तो देखा कि शिक्षक एक महिला के साथ अर्धनग्न अवस्था में है और शराब के नशे में धुत है। ग्रामीणों के पहुंचने पर महिला को भगा दिया गया और शिक्षक को बंधक बनाकर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। शिक्षक इस कदर नशे में था कि कुछ भी बोलने में असमर्थ था। वह खुद से चलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा था।

विद्यालय में शिक्षक के कमरे से आपत्तिजनक सामान भी बरामद
ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि शिक्षक विद्यालय में न केवल शराब पीकर रहते है बल्कि रंगरेलिया भी अक्सर मनाते हैं। लेकिन आज पकड़ में आया है। शिक्षक के द्वारा विद्यालय में बेड रूम बनाकर रखा है जहां से ग्रामीणों ने तीन लीटर देशी शराब के साथ आपत्तिजनक सामान भी बरामद किया है। ग्रामीण अमित सिंह, विवेका नंद पंडित आदि ने कहा कि अगर इस शिक्षक को विद्यालय में विभाग के द्वारा प्रवेश दिया जाएगा तो विद्यालय में तालाबंदी कर दी जाएगी। ऐसे शिक्षक के देखरेख में समाज के बच्चे को पढ़ाना उचित नहीं है। इससे समाज का माहौल खराब होता है।

पहले भी स्कूल में पुलिस दे चुकी है अल्टीमेटम
ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि ये पहले भी इस तरह का कांड कर चुका है हर बार समझा बुझाकर मामले को शांत कर दिया जाता है। शिक्षक का पत्नी उसी पंचायत में मुखिया है जिस कारण उनका अपना दबदबा रहता है और पुलिस प्रशासन पर अपनी पकड़ है। लगभग छह माह पूर्व भी पुलिस स्कूल में आकर शिक्षक कमलेश्वरी दास को अल्टीमेटम दे चुकी थी।

मुखिया ने कहा - साजिश के तहत पति को फंसाया
शिक्षक कमलेश्वरी दास की पत्नी मुखिया चंद्रकला देवी ने कहा कि उसके पति को विरोधी पक्ष के द्वारा साजिश कर फंसाया गया है। उनका पति मुंह के कैंसर का मरीज है जिसका इलाज पारस अस्पताल पटना से चल रहा है। उनके पति का चरित्र रंगरेलिया मनाने वाला नहीं है । उन्होंने कहा कि शराब कभी-कभी पीते हैं लेकिन चरित्र में कोई दाग नहीं है।

शिक्षक को किया गिरफ्तार
ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच कर शराबी शिक्षक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। ग्रामीण द्वारा शिक्षक कमरे से बरामद शराब और कंडोम को भी पुलिस ने बरामद किया है।
-प्रेम कुमार भारती,ओपी प्रभारी, सेमापुर

विभागीय कार्रवाई शिक्षक होंगे निलंबित
गिरफ्तार शिक्षक पर विभागी कार्रवाई होगी। फिलहाल निलंबन किया जाएगा और इसकी विस्तृत जांच रिपोर्ट आला अधिकारी को दी जाएगी। उनके आदेशानुसार आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- निरंजन कुमार चौधरी, बीईओ, बरारी

