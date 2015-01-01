पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:सड़क निर्माण में हुई अनियमितता को ले ग्रामीणों ने बंद करवाया काम

कदवा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों ने कहा, ठेकेदार केस में फंसाने की देता है धमकी

सागरथ पंचायत में चल रहे है निर्माण कार्य में बरती जा रही अनियमितता को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण कार्य बंद हंगामा किया। बता दे कि मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम संपर्क योजना के तहत प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सागरथ पंचायत अंतर्गत मुख्य सड़क से महराज स्थान तक जाने वाली तीन सौ 75 मीटर की सड़क में 29 लाख से अधिक की राशि से सड़क का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। जिसमें ठेकेदार के द्वारा सड़क निर्माण में घोर अनियमितता बरती जा रही है। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा शिकायत करने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नही होते देख सोमवार को ग्रामीणों ने चल रहे कार्य पर राेक लगा दिया। गांव वाले ने कार्य पर रोक लगाते हुए कणीय अभियंता की उपस्थिति में कार्य करवाने की मांग की है। साथ ही प्रशासन से चल रहे निर्माण कार्य में शत प्रतिशत सही सामाग्री का उपयोग करने के बाद ही कार्य शुरू करने की मांग की। ग्रामीण कपिल सिंह , विजय सिंह, अजय यादव, मृत्युंजय वर्मा, नागेंद्र शर्मा सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क निर्माण में बरती जा रही अनियमितता को लेकर अभियंता से शिकायत की है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि संवेदक द्वारा ग्रामीणों को धमकी दी जाती है कि उन्हें मुकदमा में फंसा दिया जाएगा ।

जांच कर होगी कार्रवाई
पथ निर्माण विभाग के कणीय अभियंता मिहिर कुमार ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों ने शिकायत की है। जांच कर जल्द ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें