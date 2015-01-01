पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड:भैंसुर की मार से आहत महिला ने गले में फंदा लगाकर की आत्महत्या

कटिहार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मामले की जानकारी लेती पुलिस।
  • विनोदपुर का मामला, पति ने कहा-बड़े भाई की वजह से हुई उसकी मौत

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के श्रीविहार कॉलोनी विनोदपुर निवासी महिला सरिता देवी (32) वर्ष ने भैंसुर की मार से आहत होकर बुधवार को तकरीबन 9:30 बजे दिन में गले में फंदा डालकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पति व बच्चे घर पहुंचे। घर में चीख पुकार को सुनकर आसपास के लोग इकठ्‌ठे हो गए। सरिता की जान बचाने को ले पति सहित अन्य परिजन उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे।

लेकिन चिकित्सक ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना की जानकारी नगर थाना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने मृतक के पति का बयान दर्ज कर अग्रेतर कार्रवाई में जुट गई। मृतका के पति कन्हाई प्रसाद गुप्ता ने सदर अस्पताल में रोते व विलाप करते हुए बताया कि उनकी एक कॉमन गली है। जिसमें दोनों भाई के आने जाने का रास्ता है। लेकिन उस गली में अक्सर बड़े भाई प्रकाश के बच्चे साइकिल लगाकर जाम कर देते हैं।

इस बात को लेकर प्रकाश उसके बच्चे को पीट दिया। जब सरिता ने इस बात का विरोध किया तो प्रकाश उसकी पत्नी को ही सभी के बीच मारपीट करने लगा। जब इसकी जानकारी प्रकाश को हुई तो अपने भाई से इस संदर्भ में कहासुनी भी हुई। उसकी पत्नी रात भर दर्द से विचलित थी तो उसे दवा लाकर दी। सुबह पति अपनी दुकान तथा बच्चे विद्यालय चले गए। इसी बीच उसने गले में फंदा डालकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

मृतक के पति ने नहीं दिया है आवेदन
महिला की मौत की सूचना पर पुलिस शव का तफ्तीश कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए भेज दिया है। अब तक मृतक के पति की ओर से कोई आवेदन प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। -राघवेंद्र कुमार सिंह, नगर थानाध्यक्ष, कटिहार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें