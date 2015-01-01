पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई:झारखंड से आ रही 40 कार्टन शराब जब्त, वाहन चालक गिरफ्तार, 1 फरार

कटोरिया3 घंटे पहले
  • इनारावरण के नजदीक कटोरिया पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

बेलहर एसडीपीओ प्रेमचंद सिंह के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने बुधवार की सुबह इनारावरण के पास से पिकअप से 40 कार्टन विदेशी शराब जब्त किया। पुलिस ने धनबाद के तोपचांची निवासी शमशेर को गिरफ्तार किया। जानकारी के अनुसार बेलहर एसडीपीओ को सूचना मिली थी कि झारखंड की ओर से शराब की बड़ी खेप आ रही है।

सूचना मिलते एसडीपीओ के निर्देश पर कटोरिया थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार, अनि महेश झा, प्रशिक्षु अनि मंटू कुमार, नीतिश कुमार, नागेंद्र कुमार सदल-बल इनारावरण के पास वाहन चेकिंग शुरू किया। इस दौरान देवघर की ओर से आ रही पिकअप को रोककर जांच की। पिकअप में नारियल की बोरी के नीचे छुपाकर रखी कैप्टन ब्लू ब्रांड के 180 एमएल के चालीस कार्टन (1920 बोतल) विदेशी शराब बरामद किया। तस्कर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं वाहन का खलासी भाग निकला। पुलिस ने वाहन व शराब को जब्त कर थाना लाया। जहां उपरोक्त तस्कर पर अवैध शराब निषेध अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया। बता दें शराबबंदी के बावजूद पड़ोसी राज्य से लगातार शराब की खेप लाकर माफिया बिक्री कर रहे हैं। अब दीपावली को लेकर शराब की बड़ी खेप मंगवाई जा रही थी, जिसे पुलिस ने जब्त किया।

