विरोध:बिना रसीद परीक्षा शुल्क के नाम 500 से 600 रु. की वसूली, छात्रों ने किया हंगामा

कटोरिया11 घंटे पहले
काॅलेज गेट पर सड़क जाम के दौरान आक्रोशित छात्र।
  • सुईया रोड स्थित एसएसपी यादव इंटर कॉलेज का मामला, एक घंटे तक रहा जाम
  • कॉलेज कर्मियों की मार से एक छात्र के जख्मी होने के बाद भड़का छात्रों का गुस्सा
  • पथराव व तोड़फोड़ करते हुए काटा बबाल पुलिस के पहुंचने पर मामला हुआ शांत

बिना रसीद दिए परीक्षा शुल्क के नाम पर 500 से 600 रुपए की अवैध वसूली का विरोध करते हुए मंगलवार को छात्रों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। मामला कटोरिया मुख्य बाजार के सुईया रोड स्थित एसएसपी यादव इंटर कॉलेज का है। जहां इस समय इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा चल रही है। मंगलवार को हिन्दी की परीक्षा थी। परीक्षा के दौरान ही छात्रों ने परीक्षा शुल्क के रूप में हो रही अवैध वसूली को लेकर काॅलेज गेट के सामने जाम लगाते हुए उग्र प्रदर्शन किया। साथ ही काॅलेज प्रबंधन से झड़प होने पर पथराव और तोड़फोड़ भी की। इस दौरान छात्रों ने जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए काॅलेज गेट के सामने कटोरिया सुईया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग को लगभग एक घंटे तक जाम कर दिया। छात्राें ने काॅलेज प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। वहीं जाम के दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर गाड़ियों की लंबी कतारें लग गई। इधर जाम की सूचना मिलते ही कटोरिया थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार, अनि विपिन यादव सदलबल मौके पर पहुंचकर काफी मशक्कत के बाद आक्रोशित छात्रों को समझा-बुझाकर जाम को हटवाया। वहीं मामले को लेकर कटोरिया थाना में छात्राओं एवं कॉलेज प्रशासन ने अलग-अलग आवेदन देकर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है। पुलिस के पहुंचने के बाद मामला शांत पड़ा। जानकारी के अनुसार छात्र तब आक्रोशित हुए जब काॅलेज प्रशासन द्वारा परीक्षा शुल्क के नाम पर बिना रसीद के अवैध वसूली शुरू हुई। छात्रों ने सरकार द्वारा परीक्षा शुल्क माफ करने की बात कह फीस देने से मना किया। साख ही जिन छात्रों से फीस ली गयी थी वही रसीद की भी मांग की।

अभिषेक नामक छात्र को कर्मियों ने पीटा
इसी बात पर काॅलेज कर्मी एवं छात्रों के बीच नोकझाेंक शुरू हो गयी। जिसमें काॅलेज कर्मियों ने लाठी-डंडे से एक छात्र अभिषेक यादव के साथ मारपीट की। अभिषेक नामक छात्र से हुई मारपीट के बाद अन्य छात्र आक्रोशित हो गए। और पत्थरबाजी करते हुए कॉलेज परिसर में तोड़फोड़ भी किया। छात्राें ने काॅलेज गेट पर जाम लगाकर जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

रसीद की मांग पर कर्मियों ने लाठी-डंडे से मारपीट शुरू की
छात्रों ने कॉलेज प्रबंधन पर अवैध तरीके से किसी से पांच सौ तो किसी से छह सौ रुपये का वसूली का आरोप लगाया और वसूली का रसीद नहीं देने का भी आरोप लगाया। रसीद की मांग पर कर्मियों ने मिलकर लाठी डंडे से मारपीट शुरू कर दिया। जिसके बाद विरोध में छात्र-छात्राओं जमकर हंगामा किया।
छात्रों की सहमति से लिया जा रहा था पैसा: प्राचार्य
वहीं कॉलेज के प्राचार्य चंद्रदेव यादव का कहना है कि पिछले वर्ष छात्राओं को 300 रुपए परीक्षा शुल्क देना होता था। इस बार सरकार की मनाही की वजह से उनसे परीक्षा शुल्क नहीं लिया जा रहा है। लेकिन काॅलेज विकास मद के नाम पर छात्रों की सहमति से प्रत्येक छात्रों से बिना रसीद के एक सौ रुपए की मांग की गई थी। कुछ छात्र पैसे देने के लिए मान गए, लेकिन कुछ को असामाजिक तत्वों ने भड़का दिया। जिससे बाद छात्रा हंगामा करने लगे और तोड़फोड़ की। हालांकि मामला शांत होने के बाद छात्रों से परीक्षा दिलवा दी गई।

