धमकी:बच्चों के झगड़े में परिजन ने दी जान से मारने की धमकी

कटोरिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • थाना क्षेत्र के कारीदमगी गांव का मामला

कटोरिया थाना क्षेत्र के कारीदमगी गांव में बच्चों के बीच झगड़े को लेकर एक पक्ष के लोगों ने दूसरे पक्ष के बच्चे एवं उसके पिता के साथ कर जान से मारने की धमकी दी गयी। मामले को मंगलवार को लेकर कन्हाय यादव पिता बद्री महतो ने कटोरिया थाना में गांव के दिलीप यादव, भोला यादव एवं उसके पुत्र बीजल यादव के विरूद्ध आवेदन देकर कार्रवाही की गुहार लगाई है। आवेदन में बताया है कि उसके बेटे एवं उपरोक्त नामजद के बच्चों में खेल- खेल में झगड़ा हो गया। जिसको लेकर मंगलवार को नामजद भोला यादव ने उसकी गैर मौजूदगी में घर से बेटे मनीष कुमार को पकड़कर अपने घर ले गया तथा मारपीट करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगा। डर की वजह से सूचक का पुत्र रोने- चिल्लाने लगा। आवाज़ सुनकर घर के बगल खेत में धान काट रहा सूचक दौड़कर घर पहुंचा। साथ ही नामजद के डर से बेटे को लेकर मौके से भाग गया।इधर उपरोक्त नामजद ने सूचक एवं उसके बेटे का पीछा करते हुए दो दिन के अंदर जान से मारने की धमकी दी।सूचक ने पुलिस से अपने पूरे परिवार की जान की सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है। कटोरिया पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

