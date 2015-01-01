पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गैंगरेप के चार आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार

कटोरिया5 घंटे पहले
  • जमुई के सिमुलतला थाना क्षेत्र से चारों आरोपी हुए गिरफ्तार, ऑटो भी हुआ बरामद

आनंदपुर ओपी क्षेत्र की 15 वर्षीय एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ हुई गैंगरेप के बाद स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा मामले में बरती जा रही उदासीनता की खबर भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित की थी। जिसके बाद वरीय अधिकारियों ने संज्ञान लिया और स्थानीय पुलिस एक्शन में आई। जिसके बाद आनन फानन में मामला दर्ज कर पीड़िता का मेडिकल एवं 164 का बयान दर्ज कराया गया।

साथ ही 48 घंटे के अंदर बीते मंगलवार रात बंगाल एवं सिमुलतला सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में छापेमारी कर गैंगरेप के चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। घटना में प्रयुक्त ऑटो को भी जब्त कर लिया गया। गिरफ्तार युवकों में जमुई के सिमुलतला थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सियांटांड़ गांव के रवि ठाकुर पिता महेन्द्र ठाकुर, बरौंधिया गांव के अरविंद यादव पिता गुली यादव, आरीफ अंसारी पिता मोहम्मद बोधा एवं डढ़वा गांव के बबलू कुमार शामिल है।

गिरफ्तारी अभियान का नेतृत्व बेलहर एसडीपीओ प्रेमचंद सिंह कर रहे थे जबकि मौके पर आनंदपुर ओपीध्यक्ष सतीश कुमार सहित पुलिस बल शामिल थे। इधर मामले को लेकर बुधवार शाम एसपी अरविन्द कुमार गुप्ता आनंदपुर ओपी पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने गिरफ्तार युवकों से पूछताछ कर ओपीध्यक्ष को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया।

जिसमें ओपीध्यक्ष को घटना के साक्ष्य संकलन के लिए विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर जांच का निर्देश दिया। 8 दिनों के घटनाक्रम में जहां दो दिन गैंगरेप के आरोपियों के कब्जे में पीड़िता रही। वहीं दो दिन पीड़िता का स्थानीय स्तर पर सहयोग नहीं मिलने से ऐसे ही बीत गया।जबकि एक दिन पुलिस की उदासीनता से बेकार गया।

भास्कर ने जब मामला को प्रमुखता से उठाया तो तीन दिन के अंदर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने से लेकर पीड़िता का मेडिकल,164 का बयान सहित गैंगरेप के आरोपियों तक की गिरफ्तारी हो गयी। बताते चलें कि तीन युवकों द्वारा एक नाबालिग का मुंह दबाकर घर के आगे से अगुवा कर देवघर ले जाकर एक कमरे में दो दिन तक सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया था।

स्पीडी ट्रायल चला होगी कार्रवाई
मामले में संलिप्त चार आरोपी की गिरफ्तार किया गया है। घटना में प्रयोग किए गये ऑटो को भी जब्त किया गया है। केस के आईओ को चेंज कर महिला थानाध्यक्ष को बनाया गया है। एक सप्ताह के अंदर चार्जशीट एवं स्पीडी ट्रायल के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अरविन्द कुमार गुप्ता, एसपी, बांका

