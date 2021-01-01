पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:कटोरिया के स्वतंत्रता सेनानी को किया सम्मानित

कटोरिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वतंत्रता सेनानी को सम्मानित करते बीडीओ, सीओ। - Dainik Bhaskar
स्वतंत्रता सेनानी को सम्मानित करते बीडीओ, सीओ।
  • स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बोले-देवघर में महात्मा गांधी को सुनने के बाद जगा अभूतपूर्व जोश
  • गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर अधिकारियों ने आजादी की गाथा भी स्वतंत्रता सेनानी से सुनी

कटोरिया प्रखंड के एक मात्र जीवित स्वतंत्रता सेनानी जमदाहा पंचायत के पटवारा गांव निवासी तुलसी चौधरी को सम्मानित करने के लिए सोमवार को कटोरिया बीडीओ,सीओ पहुंचे।पटवारा स्थित आवास पर पहुंचकर बीडीओ डॉ कुमार सौरभ, सीओ सागर प्रसाद ने स्वतंत्रता सेनानी को अंग वस्त्र व कंबल देकर सम्मानित किया। स्वतंत्रता सेनानी से स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के क्रांतिकारी जानकारियों से भी अवगत हुए। बीडीओ ने बताया कि स्वतंत्रता सेनानी को सम्मानित करने का मौका मिला जो एक अभूतपूर्व अनुभव रहा। मौके पर जमदाहा मुखिया प्रतिनिधि अमित कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद थे। बताते चलें कि जिले के चर्चित स्वतंत्रता सेनानी जमदाहा निवासी परशुराम सिंह के गुट के साथ तुलसी चौधरी देश की आजादी के संग्राम में अंग्रेजी हुकुमत के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ी। वर्तमान में उनकी उम्र लगभग सौ से ज्यादा हो चुकी है। 1942 के अंग्रेजों भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन में तुलसी चौधरी परशुराम गुट के साथियों के साथ जमदाहा डाकघर, जयपुर कचहरी आदि जलाने में शामिल रहे। जिसके बाद अंग्रेजी सरकार के कार्रवाई को लेकर मतवाला पहाड़ सहित आसपास के जंगली क्षेत्र उनलोगों के छुपने की जगह बनी थी। बताया गया कि देवघर में महात्मा गांधी का भाषण सुनने के बाद सभी क्रांतिकारियों में अभूतपूर्व जोश जगा। फिर क्या था आसपास के सारी सरकारी व्यवस्थाओं को चकनाकचूर करने की मुहिम चल पड़ी। जिसमें कई कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़ और आगजनी की गयी। अंग्रेजी सरकार की गिरफ्त में आकर तुलसी चौधरी भागलपुर सेंट्रल जेल में भी रह चुके हैं।

