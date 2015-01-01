पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी करने का मामला:नाबालिग लड़की को अगवा कर की शादी, पुलिस से गुहार

कटोरिया8 घंटे पहले
  सोशल मीडिया पर देखी बेटी की मांग भरी फोटो

कटोरिया थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की एक नाबालिग लड़की को भगाकर एक युवक द्वारा शादी करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मामले को लेकर लड़की की मां लीलावती देवी ने कटोरिया थाना में भोला यादव पिता दामोदर यादव ग्राम बेलचुर को नामजद किया है। साथ ही आवेदन में बताया है कि बीते 20 नवम्बर को आवेदिका बगल नदी के घाट से अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर वापस घर आ रही थी। रास्ते में ही उसकी बेटी गुम हो गई। वापस घर आने पर परिवार के सदस्यों एवं गांव के अन्य लोगों ने खोजबीन की, लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला। खोजबीन के क्रम में लड़की के चचेरे भाई ने फेसबुक पर एक पोस्ट देखा। जिसमें उसकी गुम हुई बेटी एवं उपरोक्त नामजद का फोटो था तथा बेटी की मांग में सिंदूर भरा हुआ था। महिला ने आवेदन में अपनी नाबालिग बेटी का अपहरण कर जबरन उससे शादी करने का आरोप नामजद पर लगाया है। फिलहाल कटोरिया पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

