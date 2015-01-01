पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:कार सवार तीन युवकों ने दो मजदूरों से की छिनतई

कटोरिया5 घंटे पहले
  • देवघर रोड स्थित दादी बगीचा के पास की घटना

देवघर रोड स्थित दादी बगीचा के पास बुधवार देर संध्या कार सवार तीन अज्ञात युवकों ने चेन्नई से आ रहे दो मजदूरों को धोखे से 19 हजार 8 सौ रुपये लूट लिए। पीड़ित मजदूर कटोरिया थाना क्षेत्र के कुबड़ीबेल गांव के गिरजा यादव का पुत्र हिरबिन यादव एवं अंतलाल यादव का पुत्र कैलाश यादव बताया जाता है। दोनों मजदूर हिरबिन का भाई ननकू यादव चेन्नई के तिरपुर से कटोरिया चौक पर उतरे।

जहां कार में बैठे तीन युवकों में से एक युवक ने तीनों मजदूरों का पता पूछा। पता बताने पर उसने कुबड़ीबेल गांव के अर्जुन यादव को अपना परिचित बताया तथा करझोंसा तक गाड़ी से छोड़ देने की बात कही। साथ ही हिरबिन के भाई को चौक पर खड़े रहने की बात कहकर, बदमाशों ने दो मजदूर को गाड़ी में साथ लेकर देवघर रोड निकल गए।

बदमाशों ने मजदूरों से आगे पुलिस की चेकिंग बताकर जेब में रखे पैसे को एक रुमाल में बांधने को कहा। थोड़ी दूर आगे बढ़ने पर दादी बगीचा के पास बदमाशों ने रुमाल को रखकर, अपने पास रखे एक बैग को दोनों मजदूरों को देकर गाड़ी से उतार दिया एवं थोड़ी देर में आगे से लौटने की बात कही।

