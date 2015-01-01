पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिकने से बची विधवा:यूपी के दलाल 20 हजार में खरीदकर ले जा रहे थे, खुद के बिकने की शंका हुई तो मचाया शोर

कटोरिया13 मिनट पहले
  • ब्रेकर पर गाड़ी रुकी तो महिला ने शोर मचाया
  • ग्रामीणों ने वाहन को रोक पुलिस को दी सूचना

(रविशंकर सिंह/जयप्रकाश) शादी-ब्याह का मौसम पास आते क्षेत्र में लड़कियों की खरीद-बिक्री करने वाले गिरोह सक्रिय हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को कटोरिया थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत दमोदरा पंचायत की एक महिला को नौकरी का प्रलोभन देकर स्थानीय दलाल ने यूपी के गिरोह के हाथों 20 हजार रुपए में बेच दिया।

यूपी के गिरोह के सदस्यों द्वारा बोलेरो से महिला को शादी के लिए यूपी ले जाया जा रहा था, तभी महिला को खुद के बिकने का पता चला व चिल्लाने लगी। आवाज सुन चांदन अंतर्गत सुपाहा के लोगों ने बोलेरो को घेर लिया। थाने को सूचना दी। थानाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार, सअनि खुर्शीद आलम सबको थाना ले गए।

बेलहर एसडीपीओ प्रेमचंद्र सिंह की तलाशी में वाहन से 1.20 लाख रुपए व जेवरात बरामद हुए। कटोरिया के मचनवां निवासी सुपारी यादव की विधवा सुगीया देवी ने चांदन थाने में यूपी के संबल अंतर्गत गिनौर के बाबराला निवासी पप्पू शर्मा की पत्नी नीलम शर्मा, बिनोद गिरी के बेटे व बोलेरो चालक रविंद्र गिरी, अंतर सिंह के बेटे लालू यादव व चांदन के पहाड़पुर गांव निवासी सुकदेव तांती के बेटे गिरिधारी तांती के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने नामजद बोलेरो चालक रविंद्र गिरी, लालू यादव व नीलम शर्मा को गिरफ्तार किया। मुख्य सरगना गिरिधारी तांती पुलिस के सुपाहा पहुंचने से पहले भाग निकला।

दलाल ~60-70 हजार में करते खरीद-बिक्री
मंगलवार की घटना में गिरफ्तार नीलम शर्मा, रविंद्र गिरी व लालू यादव को बुधवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। शादी के लिए यूपी से आए आंख से दिव्यांग तनुल बासने के साथ पहुंचे उसके माता-पिता अमिता बासने व प्रदीप बासने को थाने में बांड भरा छोड़ दिया। बता दें दलाल गरीब व मजदूर माता-पिता को शिकार बनाते हैं।

बेटी की शादी में मुफ्त में कराने व शादी का खर्च देने का झांसा दे राजी करते हैं। इनका तार दूसरे राज्यों खासकर यूपी से जुड़ा रहता है। लड़के वालों से 60 से 70 हजार में मामला तय कर लड़की के माता-पिता को 20 से 40 हजार रुपए देकर तिथि तय कर लेते हैं। लड़का 40-45 का तो लड़की 12 से 15 वर्ष की होती है। चार पांच सदस्यों के साथ गिरोह वाले लड़की के यहां पहुंचते हैं।

पीड़ित महिला के शोर मचाने पर सुपाहा गांव के लोग गाड़ी को घेर लिया।
सुपाहा के ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना
सुगिया बोली, सोमवार सुबह वह खेत जा रही थी, तभी नीलम शर्मा व गिरिधारी तांती उसे नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर बोलेरो में बैठाए, जिसमें पहले से अन्य लोग थे। उसे लेकर चांदन थाने के बघवा जंगल पहुंचे। नीलम से 20 हजार लेकर गिरीधारी गाड़ी से उतरा, तब उसको बिकने की आशंका हुई। सुपाहा के पास बड़े ब्रेकर पर बोलेरो रुकी तो महिला ने शोर मचाया, लोगों ने वाहन को रोक चांदन पुलिस को सूचना दी।

केस स्टडी 1 :- 29 दिसंबर 2017 को पंजवारा थाना क्षेत्र के चंडीडीह गांव में लड़की के मामा उत्तरप्रदेश से 35 साल के लड़के को अपनी 13 साल की भानजी से शादी करवाने लाया था। सूत्रों के अनुसार लड़की का सौदा 2 लाख नगद व एक स्कूटी में हुआ था। पैसे के लेन-देन में किचकिच होने से ग्रामीणों को भनक लग गई और गांव के लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस को देखकर दलाल भाग खड़े हुए। पुलिस ने लड़की के पिता से बांड भरवाकर शादी रुकवाई थी।
केस स्टडी 2 :- ऐसी ही एक घटना नवंबर 2019 में पंजवारा के सीमावर्ती विश्वकोरबा गदियन टोले में हुई थी। जहां खुद लड़की के पिता ने अपनी नाबालिग बेटी का सौदा यूपी के लड़के के साथ कर दिया था। घटना की जानकारी होने पर धोरैया पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शादी रुकवाई थी।

बोले एसपी-किसी के झांसे में नहीं आएं और कोई मामला मिले तो पुलिस को दें सूचना
मामला मानव तस्करी का मामला है। इसमें लिप्त पाए जाने पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लोग किसी के झांसे में नहीं आएं। इस तरह का कोई मामला सामने आता है तो अविलंब पुलिस को सूचना दें। त्वरित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता, एसपी।

