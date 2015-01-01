पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न...:4 में 2 एनडीए, 2 महागठबंधन

खगड़िया2 घंटे पहले
जश्न-ए जीत: मंगलवार काे मतगणना के बाद प्रमाण पत्र लेते जदयू से डॉ. संजीव कुमार और साथ में समर्थकों की भीड़।
  • जिले के चारों विधानसभा में एनडीए को बेलदौर-परबत्ता और महागठबंध को खगड़िया-अलौली की सीट मिली।
  • जिले में बेलदौर विधानसभा से जदयू प्रत्याशी पन्ना लाल पटेल को बड़ी जीत मिली। डॉ. चंदन यादव को हार मिली।
  • सबसे कम उम्र के युवा डॉ. संजीव कुमार 1178 मतों से राजद प्रत्याशी दिगंबर प्रसाद तिवारी को हारा दिया।

विस चुनाव का मतगणना शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ। चारों विधानसभा क्रमश: अलौली, खगड़िया, परबत्ता और बेलदौर में दो-दो सीट पर एनडीए और महागठबंधन का कब्जा रहा। यानी चारों विधानसभा में 2 पर एनडीए और 2 सीट पर महागंठबंधन की जीत दर्ज हुई। अलौली विधान सभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी रामवृक्ष सदा ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी जदयू प्रत्याशी साधना देवी से 2564 मतों से बढ़त बनाकर अलौली विधायक के कुर्सी पर अपनी जगह बना ली। खगड़िया विधान सभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी क्षत्रपति यादव ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी पुनम देवी यादव से 3623 मतों से जीते। बेलदौर विधान सभा क्षेत्र से जदयू प्रत्याशी पन्नलाल पटेल ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी कांगेस प्रत्याशी से डॉ चंदन यादव से 5289 मतों से बढ़त बनाकर बेलदौर विधायक के कुर्सी पर चौथी बार अपनी जगह बना ली। परबत्ता विधान सभा क्षेत्र से जदयू के डॉ. संजीव कुमार ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी राजद प्रत्याशी दिगंबर प्रसाद तिवारी से करीब 1178 मतों से बढ़त बनाकर बड़ी मशक्कत से परबत्ता विधायक के कुर्सी अपना जगह बनाने में कामयाब हुए। सबसे बड़ी जीत 5289 वोटों से जदयू प्रत्याशी पन्नलाल पटेल को मिली है। वहीं दूसरे स्थान पर जदयू के प्रत्याशी डॉ. संजीव कुमार परअत्ता विधानसभा से तकरीबन 1178 वोट से जीत हासिल की। बता दें कि जदयू के पन्नालाल पटेल कांग्रेस के डॉ. चंदन यादव से जीते। इस जीत के साथ पन्नालाल पटेल लगातार सबसे ज्यादा चार बार विधायक चुने जा चुके हैं जो एक बड़ी जीत को दर्शाता है। चारों विधानसभा में जदयू को दो सीट और राजद को एक और कांग्रेस को एक सीट मिली है। इसके अलावा भाजपा या निर्दलीय से कोई भी प्रत्याशी जीत दर्ज नहीं कर पाए।

पिछले बार 13525 वोट से पन्नालाल को मिली थी जीत

मतगणना स्थल का जायजा लेते एसपी।
खगड़िया। बेलदौर विधानसभा से पन्नपाल पटेल ने 56353 मत हासिल कर 5289 मतों से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी डॉ चंदन यादव को हराया। डॉ. चंदन को 51064 मत मिले। इस बार फिर पन्नालाल पटेल ने जिले में सबसे बड़ी जीत दर्ज की। पिछले चुनाव में उन्हें 63216 वोट मिले थे। जो उस चुनाव में जिले दूसरी बड़ी जीत थी। बेलदौर से कुल 17 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। पिछले चुनाव में 46691 मत प्राप्त करने वाले लोजपा के मिथलेश निषाद को इस बार मात्र तीसरे स्थान पर रहे, जबकि करीब एक दर्जन प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हुई। बख्तियारपुर से राजद के युसूफ सलाउद्दीन को कूल - 74996 मत मिले वहीं वीआईपी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी मुकेश सहनी को 73224 मत मिले। सहरसा से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पूर्व विधायक किशोर कुमार को अंतिम राउंड तक कूल 12525 मत मिले वहीं इसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद के बागी रणजीत कुमार राणा को 9938 मत मिले। सहरसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जाप के रंजन प्रियदर्शी को 1495, विधान चन्द्र झा को 1198, और नोटा को 5304 वोट मिला। 32वें अंतिम राउंड में सोनबर्षा से निर्वाचित घोषित जदयू प्रत्याशी रत्नेश सादा को 67530, महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी तारणी ऋृषिदेव को 53798 और लोजपा की सरिता पासवान को 13487 मत मिले। यहां से चुनाव लड़ रहे जाप प्रत्याशी मनोज पासवान 4464 , अमीर राम 941 मत मिले। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर से अंतिम राउंड में राजद के युसूफ सलाउद्दीन को 74989 मुकेश सहनी को 73222, लोजपा के संजय कुमार सिंह को 6935,जाप के जफर आलम को 3982 मत मिले।

