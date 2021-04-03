पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालसाजी:4 सुपरवाइजरों ने 3 साल में बिजली कंपनी के 42 लाख रुपए गबन किए, ऑडिट में खुलासा, एफआईआर दर्ज

खगड़ियाएक घंटा पहले
मानसी के इसी कार्यालय में चारों सुपरवाइजर करते थे काम। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मानसी थाने में बिजली विभाग के राजस्व जेई के दिए गए आवेदन पर पुलिस कर रही है छानबीन
  • एक अगस्त 2017 से 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक की रिपोर्ट में चारों सुपरवाइजर ने वी-वैलेट से ~24 कराेड़ 60 लाख 32 हजार 715 की वसूली की जबकि इन सुपरवाइजर ने 24 कराेड़ 18 लाख 20 हजार 215 रुपए ही जमा कराए

बिजली विभाग काे उसके ही कर्मियों ने मोटी चपत लगा दी है। विभाग के 4 कर्मियों पर 42 लाख 12 हजार 500 रुपए के गबन की बात सामने आई है। जानकारी के अनुसार खगड़िया ग्रामीण सब-डिविजन मानसी में कार्यरत क्वेस (क्यूयूईएसएस) कंपनी के 4 सुपरवाइजरों सुमन कुमार, टुनटुन कुमार, कुमार अनुराग और संजीत कुमार सज्जन पर बिजली विभाग पर उक्त राशि गबन करने के संबंध में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कार्रवाई गई है। इतनी बड़ी राशि के गबन का खुलासा विभाग के राजस्व के ऑडिट में हुआ। मामले को लेकर कनीय विद्युत अभियंता राजस्व आकांक्षा प्रिया निशिकांत ने क्वेस कंपनी के चारों सुपरवाइजर के विरूद्ध मानसी थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। आवेदन में घटना का स्थल अंकित नहीं रहने के कारण थानाध्यक्ष ने पहली बार अभियंता को वापस कर दिया। लेकिन बाद में आवेदन में सुधार करने के बाद एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई। राजस्व जेई ने आवेदन में बताया है कि गबन के मामले का खुलासा होने पर क्वेस कंपनी के चारों सुपरवाइजर को कई बार पत्र के माध्यम से विभाग की राशि जमा करने को कहा। लेकिन राशि जमा किए बिना भी सुपरवाइजर ड्यूटी करते रहे। जब मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करने की नौबत आई तो गुरुवार को चारों सुपरवाइजर ड्यूटी पर नहीं आए और विभागीय अधिकारी का फोन भी उठाना बंद दिया। इधर, बिजली विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि गबन के मामले में चार लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जा गई है।

ऑडिट में उगाही और जमा राशि में अंतर आने पर गबन का मामला आया सामने
विभाग के राजस्व जेई ने बताया कि 1 अगस्त 2017 से 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक के रिपोर्ट में चारों सुपरवाइजर द्वारा भी-वैलेट से 24 कराेड़ 60 लाख 32 हजार 715 रुपए कटाया गया था। जबकि इन सुपरवाइजर द्वारा 24 कराेड़ 18 लाख 20 हजार 215 रुपए रुपए ही जमा किया। ऑडिट में जब राशि की मिलान की गई तो पता चला चारों सुपरवाइजर लंबे समय से गबन करता आ रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि इसमें टुनटुन कुमार द्वारा 2 लाख 40 हजार रुपए जमा भी किया गया, शेष राशि बांकी है। राजस्व जेई ने बताया कि मामले में किसी भी तरह का प्रचार या कानूनी कार्रवाई करने पर सुपरवाइजर सुमन कुमार द्वारा अपहरण कर हत्या कर देने या बदमाशों से हत्या करवा देने का धमकी दे रहा है।

बैंक की पर्ची पर फर्जी जमा कर कर्मियों ने कर ली धोखाधड़ी
राजस्व जेई ने बताया कि कर्नाटक के क्वेस कंपनी के चार सुपरवाइजर द्वारा विद्युत अपूर्ति अवर प्रमंडल खगड़िया ग्रामीण अंतर्गत बिलिंग एवं राजस्व संग्रहण का कार्य किया जाता है। सुपरवाइजरों द्वारा बैंक पर्ची पर फर्जी संग्रहण दिखाकर भी- वैलेट में धोखाधड़ी करके गबन किया गया।

3 फरवरी तक कार्यालय में करते रहे ड्यूटी, अब फोन भी नहीं उठाते

जेई ने बताया कि 3 फरवरी तक सुपरवाइजर कार्यालय में ड्यूटी करते रहे। जब गबन के मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने की बात आने लगी तो 4 फरवरी को फोन भी नही उठा रहा हैं। बता दें कि 3 फरवरी तक सुपरवाइजर ने राजस्व का संग्रहण किया है। 31 दिसंबर 2020 के बाद अब जनवरी 2021 के संग्रहण किए राजस्व में भी गबन की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

केस दर्ज कर पुलिस गिरफ्तारी के लिए कर रही छापेमारी
आवेदन प्राप्त होते ही मामला दर्ज कर घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण भी किया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। घटना के सभी आरोपी फरार हो गए हैं। जिनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई है।
संतोष कुमार, प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष

