तैयारी:जिले के 46 कुख्यात 10 नवंबर तक हर रोज थाने में थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष लगाएंगे हाजिरी

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
समाहरणालय, खगड़िया।
  • विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर अपराधियों पर प्रशासन ने कसा शिकंजा, मतदान को थाने में देना होगा आवेदन
  • डीएम के आदेश का पालन नहीं करने पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई
  • चुनाव को लेकर जिला और पुलिस प्रशासन बरत रहा सर्तकता, जांच के साथ ही हर क्षेत्र में हो रही सतत निगरानी

जिला दंडाधिकारी न्यायालय के पारित आदेश के आलोक में डीएम आलोक रंजन घोष ने अबतक जिले के कुल 46 कुख्यात अपराधी को थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष हाजिरी लगाने का आदेश दिया है। पहले दिन जिले के 18 कुख्यात अपराधियों में गोरैयाबथान के थाना गोगरी निवासी अजय यादव को 9 अक्टूबर से दिनांक 10 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन अलौली थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष सदेह उपस्थित होने का आदेश दिया है। उसी प्रकार मानसी थाना क्षेत्र के कुख्यात अपराधी रणवीर यादव भी वर्तमान में जेल से जमानत पर बाहर है। उसे भी परबत्ता थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष सदेह उपस्थित होने का आदेश पारित है। इसी प्रकार चुकती निवासी लालो कुमार उर्फ लालू यादव को मड़ैया थाना परिसर में, रोहित कुमार श्रीरामपुर ठुठी परबत्ता को मोरकाही थाना परिसर में, छोटू कुमार उर्फ अविनाश नयागांव पंचखुट्टी थाना परबत्ता को मोरकाही थाना परिसर में, विपुल कुमार श्रीरामपुर ठुठी थाना परबत्ता को मुफस्सिल थाना परिसर में, टिंकू यादव लगार थाना परबत्ता को अलौली थाना परिसर में, मो. रूस्तम उर्फ रूस्तम मियां पीपरालतीफ थाना परबत्ता (मड़ैया) को नगर थाना परिसर में, पंकज कुमार उर्फ छोटू पसराहा थाना पसराहा को मानसी थाना परिसर में, ब्रह्मदेव शर्मा महिनाथनगर थाना बेलदौर को मानसी थाना परिसर में, मुकेश राम महिनाथनगर बेलदौर को मुफस्सिल थाना परिसर में, इन्दल यादव यदुवंश नगर थाना परबत्ता (भरतखंड) को गंगौर थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, सुरेन्द्र शर्मा इतमादी पंचबिघी बेलदौर को मानसी थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, इबो उर्फ इबरार मियां चोढ़ली बेलदौर को अलौली थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, लालू यादव यदुवंशनगर थाना परबत्ता (भरतखंड) को गंगौर थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, मो. एजाज परबत्ता (मडैया) को नगर थाना परिसर में थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष प्रतिदिन हाजरी देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इधर, शिवदानी कुमार श्रीरामपुर ठुठी परबत्ता एवं दुर्गेश कुमार श्रीरामपुर ठुठी परबत्ता के थाना क्षेत्र में घूसने पर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

चुनाव को ले डीएम ने कुख्यातों पर कसा शिकंजा
29 अक्टूबर को 28 कुख्यात अपराधी चौथम थाना क्षेत्र के नवादा के गौतम कुमार को भरतखंड ओपी थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, अलौली थाना क्षेत्र के पन्नालाल यादव को गोरी थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, चौथम थाना क्षेत्र के रविंद्र पासवान को भरतखंड थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, मानसी थाना क्षेत्र के राजाजान के हरेराम यादव को परबत्ता थाना अध्यक्ष के समक्ष, गंगौर थाना क्षेत्र के कहटारा गांव निवासी रंजीत सहनी को महेशखूंट थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, पसराहा थाना क्षेत्र के सोंडिहा निवासी रंजीत कुमार उर्फ पारो को मानसी थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र के वासुदेवपुर निवासी पप्पू यादव को नगर थाना अध्यक्ष के समक्ष, मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के उत्तरी भदास निवासी संजीव सिंह को गोगरी थानाध्यक्ष, गिद्धा निवासी उमेश यादव को गोगरी थानाध्यक्ष, पौरा निवासी राणा यादव को चित्रगुप्त थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र के पौरा गांव निवासी मनोज यादव को मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, चौथम थाना क्षेत्र के सोनवर्षा घाट निवासी श्रवण सहनी को अलौली थानाध्यक्ष, पसराहा थाना क्षेत्र के दिनाचकला निवासी सूरज कुमार को मानसी थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, बेलदौर थान पचौत निवासी राजेश साह को अलौली थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, बेलदौर थाना क्षेत्र के चोढ़ली निवासी कौसर मियां को मुफस्सिल थानाध्यक्ष समक्ष, भदास निवासी चंद्रमणि सिंह को परबत्ता थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, नगर थानाध्यक्ष के कमलपुर निवासी टेंपो पासवान को मड़ैया थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष उपस्थित होकर हाजिरी का निर्देश दिया गया है।

निर्धारित थाने में उपस्थित नहीं होने पर होगी कार्रवाई
बेलदौर थाना क्षेत्र के पंचविघी इतमादी निवासी बिलो शर्मा को नगर थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, पसराहा थाना क्षेत्र के महदीपुर निवासी मनीष कुमार को मानसी थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र के गोरैया निवासी संतोष यादव को अलौली थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, इसी थानांतर्गत गोरिया निवासी रंजीत यादव को अलौली थाना अध्यक्ष के समक्ष, परबत्ता थाना क्षेत्र के पीपरालतीफ निवासी मोहम्मद खुर्शीद को मोरकाही थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, बेलदौर थाना क्षेत्र के कुर्बान निवासी बोतल सिंह को चित्रगुप्त नगर थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, बेलदौर थाना क्षेत्र के महीनाथ नगर निवासी दिनेश राम को नगर थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, बलदौर थाना क्षेत्र के चोढ़ली निवासी मो. नौशाद को नगर थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष, मोरकाही थाना क्षेत्र के आनंदपुरपरास निवासी शीतांशु शरत उर्फ़ टुनटुन को परबत्ता थाना अध्यक्ष के समक्ष, मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के भदास निवासी संजय सिंह को परबत्ता थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष एवं मोरकाही थाना क्षेत्र के आनंदपुरपरास निवासी अमित यादव को पसराहा थाना अध्यक्ष के समक्ष सदेह उपस्थित होने का आदेश पारित है।
सभी को अलग-अलग तिथि में थाना परिसर में थानाध्यक्ष के समक्ष उपस्थिति दर्ज कराना होगा। बता दें कि उक्त लोग आगामी 3 नवंबर को होने वाले बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में अपना मताधिकार प्रयोग करने हेतु अपराधियों की जारी सूची से संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष को पूर्ण ब्यौरा के साथ आवेदन देना होगा। अनुमति के बाद ही मतदान केंद्र प्रस्थान कर पाएंगे।

