पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव संपन्न:4 विस में 56.10% मतदान, बोगस की सूचना पर पहुंचे प्रत्याशी डॉ. संजीव के वाहन पर हमला

खगड़ियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतदान समाप्ती के बाद जानकारी देते डीएम व एसपी।
  • 2015 विस चुनाव की तुलना में इस बार 4.9 प्रतिशत कम हुआ मतदान
  • मतदान के दौरान 6 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया, पीआर बांड पर छोड़ा

चार विधानसभा में मंगलवार को मतदान संपन्न हुआ। मतदान मंगलवार की सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू हुआ। ईवीएम की खराबी के कारण सुबह 11 बजे तक मतदान का प्रतिशत काफी कम रहा। समाहरणालय में प्रेसवार्ता में डीएम आलोक रंजन घोष ने बताया कि चाराें विस में कुल 56.10% वोटिंग हुई। बीते चुनाव 2015 म में 61% से 4.9 % कम है। गोगरी के धनखेता मतदान केंद्र पर बोगस वोटिंग की सूचना पर पहुंचे जदयू प्रत्याशी डॉ. संजीव कुमार के वाहन पर हमला किया गया। इधर, परबत्ता के तेमथा यदुवंशनगर में एक मतदाता ने राजद के कार्यकर्ता पर राजद को वोट देने की बात पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया। एसपी अमितेश कुमार ने बताया कि मतदान के दौरान 6 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया। जिन्हें पीआर बांड पर मुक्त कर दिया गया। गोगरी प्रखंड स्थित धनखेता गांव के मतदान केंद्र पर बोगस वोटिंग की सूचना पर मंगलवार की शाम करीब 5:30 बजे पहुंचे जदयू प्रत्याशी डॉ. संजीव कुमार के वाहन पर हमला कर वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया। एसडीपीओ पीके झा, थानाध्यक्ष शरत कुमार ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंच मामले की छानबीन की। इधर, जदयू प्रत्याशी ने कहा कि जानलेवा हमला करते हुए गोलीबारी की गई है। जबकि एसपी अमितेश कुमार ने कहा कि धनखेता गांव में जदयू प्रत्याशी पर हमला किया गया, रोड़ेबाजी से वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। मामले की जांच की जाएगी। वहीं घटना को अंजाम देने वाले हमलावरों की पहचान कर ली गई है, जिसे शीघ्र हीं गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

ईवीएम खराब होने से 8 बजे तक मतदान प्रभावित
कमलपुर मतदान केंद्र-91 पर ईवीएम खराब रहा जिससे मतदान में देरी हुई। कुम्महरचक्की केंद्र-175 पर भी ईवीएम में खराबी हुई। बेलदौर मतदान केंद्र-81 एवं 81 ए पर भी ईवीएम खराब होने से वोटिंग में विलंब हुआ। मानसी के मटिहानी केन्द्र-223 पर भी ईवीएम के खराब रहने से 8 बजे तक मतदान बाधित रहा। सदर प्रखंड के रहीमपुर बूथ-178 का ईवीएम खराब रहने के कारण 8 बजे तक मतदान शुरू नहीं हो पाया। गोगरी प्रखंड स्थित रामपुर स्थित बूथ-79 ए पर 40 मिनट विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। खगड़िया विधानसभा के भदास स्थित बूथ संख्या 109 तथा अलौली विधानसभा के रहीमा गांव स्थित बूथ संख्या 190 का ईवीएम मशीन खराब रहने के कारण सुबह 8.15 बजे के बाद मतदान शुरू किया गया।

बेलदौर बूथ-31 पर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी, 9 बजे तक वोट में देरी
बेलदौर के पिरनगरा बूथ 202 का ईवीएम खराब से मतदान रूकी रही। बेलदौर बूथ 31 पर ईवीएम खराब से सुबह 9 बजे तक मतदान शुरू नहीं हुआ। बेलदौर के ही धमारा बूथ-7 ए का ईवीएम खराब होने के कारण सुबह 9 बजे के बाद मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो पाई। वहीं खगड़िया विधानसभा के पूर्वी ठाठा स्थित बूथ संख्या 146 का ईवीएम मशीन खराब हो जाने के कारण सुबह 8.45 बजे के बाद करीब एक घंटे तक मतदान रूकी रही।

ईवीएम खराब होने से 8 बजे तक मतदान प्रभावित
कमलपुर मतदान केंद्र-91 पर ईवीएम खराब रहा जिससे मतदान में देरी हुई। कुम्महरचक्की केंद्र-175 पर भी ईवीएम में खराबी हुई। बेलदौर मतदान केंद्र-81 एवं 81 ए पर भी ईवीएम खराब होने से वोटिंग में विलंब हुआ। मानसी के मटिहानी केन्द्र-223 पर भी ईवीएम के खराब रहने से 8 बजे तक मतदान बाधित रहा। सदर प्रखंड के रहीमपुर बूथ-178 का ईवीएम खराब रहने के कारण 8 बजे तक मतदान शुरू नहीं हो पाया। गोगरी प्रखंड स्थित रामपुर स्थित बूथ-79 ए पर 40 मिनट विलंब से मतदान शुरू हुआ। खगड़िया विधानसभा के भदास स्थित बूथ संख्या 109 तथा अलौली विधानसभा के रहीमा गांव स्थित बूथ संख्या 190 का ईवीएम मशीन खराब रहने के कारण सुबह 8.15 बजे के बाद मतदान शुरू किया गया।

शुरुआती के दाे घंटे में महज 5.12 प्रतिशत मतदान
शुरुआती के दो घंटे तक जिले में 5.12% मतदान हुआ। 10 बजे तक जिले के अलौली विस क्षेत्र में 5.2%, बेलदौर- 5.79%, परबत्त- 5.57%, सबसे कम खगड़िया में 3.09 % वोटिंग हुई। 11 बजे के बाद मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़ता गया। दोपहर 12 बजे तक जिले का मतदान प्रतिशत 23.35%, 3 बजे तक 50. 05%, 4 बजे तक 51.11 %, 5 बजे तक 54.49% तथा शाम 6 बजे तक 56.10% मतदान हुआ। कुल मतदान 56.10% रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें