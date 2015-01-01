पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आफत की आग:आग से 89 दुकानें जलकर राख, बेगूसराय से मंगाया दमकल, 4 घंटे बाद काबू पाया

खगड़िया6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सब्जी मंडी में लगी आग को बुझाते स्थानीय लोग।
  • नप कार्यालय के ठीक बगल में सुबह 9 बजे लगी आग, बुझने के बाद पहुंचे एडीएम, मची अफरातफरी
  • मंडी के दक्षिण भाग के मकान व नप कार्यालय को भी क्षति
  • पछुआ हवा के कारण पूरे मंडी में फैली आग

मंगलवार की सुबह शहर के बीचोंबीच घनी आबादी और मुख्य बाजार कहे जाने वाले एनएससी रोड में नगर परिषद कार्यालय के ठीक बगल स्थित पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में अचानक आग लग गई। अगलगी के बाद वहां अफरातफरी मच गई। आसपास के लोग जबतक संभलते तब तक पूरी सब्जी मंडी धू-धूकर जलने लगा। इस दौरान देखते ही देखते सब्जी मंडी में बांस, ठाठ और चदरे के बने कुल 89 दुकानें आग से जलकर राख हो गई। आग लगने से सब्जी मंडी की दुकानों के साथ सड़क किनारे का स्टाॅल, मंडी के दक्षिण भाग का मकान और नगर परिषद कार्यालय को भी क्षति हुआ है। मगर किसी प्रकार के जान माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ। बहरहाल आग की बिगड़ती स्थिति पर स्थानीय लोगों ने मिलकर बड़ी मशक्कत से काबू पाने में सफल हुए। जबकि दमकल की गाड़ी भी मौके पर पहुंची तो स्थानीय लोगों व अग्निशमन दस्ता के द्वारा आग पर काबू पाया गया। नगर परिषद कार्यालय स्थित सब्जी मंडी में सुबह करीब 9 बजे आग लग गई और देखते ही देखते पछुआ हवा के कारण पूरे मंडी में आग फैल गई। काली पूजा को लेकर बनाए गए पंडाल तक आग की लपटें पहुंच गई। मंडी में कितना नुकसान हुआ है इसका अभी अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार कोरोना महामारी के कारण वहां से सब्जी मंडी हटाकर गायत्री मंदिर के पास शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। लेकिन पुराने सब्जी मंडी में भी गद्दीदार अपना स्टॉक एवं अन्य सामग्री रखने का काम कर रहे थे। मंडी में आग लगने से किसी का भी कुछ नहीं बच सका।

जाम होने से अग्निशमन दस्ता को पहुंचने में हुई देरी
एनएससी रोड में नगर परिषद कार्यालय स्थित पुराने सब्जी मंडी में आग लगने के बाद मौके पर आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग को सूचना दी गई। जबकि आग बुझाने के लिए भेजे गए दमकल की गाड़ियों को शहर में जाम की स्थिति के कारण घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने में काफी देर लगी। अग्निशमन दस्ता को शहर में प्रवेश कराने को लेकर नगर पुलिस के साथ एसडीओ धर्मेंद्र कुमार, एसडीपीओ आलोक रंजन, नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी राजीव कुमार गुप्ता को जाम हटाने और भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने में काफी मशक्कत उठानी पड़ी।

सब्जी मंडी में कैसे लगी आग, इसपर तरह-तरह के लंगाए जा रहे हैं कयास
सब्जी मंडी में आग कैसे लगी इसका सही कारण सामने नहीं आया है। इसपर लोगों के द्वारा अलग अलग कयास लगाए जा रहे है। कोई शहर में बिजली सप्लाई के लिए चलाए जाने वाले जेनरेटर के शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने की चर्चा करते रहे तो कोई गांजा व स्मैक पीने वाले लोगों के कारण तो कुछ लोग कूड़ा- कचरा में आग लगाने से घटना होने की बात कह रहे हैं।

अधिकांश सब्जी के थोक विक्रेताओं की थी दुकानें
सब्जी मंडी में जहां आग लगी वहां अधिकांश हरी सब्जी के अलावा आलू-प्याज, लहसुन बगैरह के थोक विक्रेताओं का गद्दी है। हालांकि किस दुकान में कितने मूल्य का सामान था, इसका अभी आकलन नहीं किया जा सका है।
इनकी दुकानें जली
लाल मोहम्मद एंड संस, मंजूर आलम, पप्पू यादव, ब्रह्मदेव पोद्दार, धर्मवीर, विजय यादव, रंजीत पोद्दार, महेश, ललन, असगर अली, साह, आलम, डब्लू, गुड्डू। इनके साथ कुल 89 दुकानदारों के दुकान जलकर राख हो गए। वहीं आग लगने से लोगों में अफरातफरी का माहौल हो गया था।

आग लगने के बाद ऐसा दिखा सब्जी मंडी का मंजर।
आग लगने के बाद ऐसा दिखा सब्जी मंडी का मंजर।

नगर परिषद कार्यालय में इन सामानों को हुआ नुकसान
चार सेट कम्प्यूटर, चार प्रिंटर, सीसी टीवी कैमरे वाला एलईडी टीवी, 30 केवी का साइलेंट जेरनेटर, कम्प्यूटर रूम का टेबुल, कुर्सी, पंखा, यूपीएस, इंटरनेट कनेक्शन वाला बॉक्स, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रकोष्ठ का एसी और कुछ संचिका आग से बर्बाद हो गया। आग लगने के तुरंत बाद पूर्व नगर सभापति मनोहर कुमार यादव, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी राजीव कुमार गुप्ता कार्यालय पहुंच कर अपनी सूझबूझ से सभी आवश्यक संचिका एवं सामग्री को बाहर निकलवा लिया। वहीं नगर परिषद के कर्मी और स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से नगर परिषद कार्यालय में लगे आग को बुझाया गया।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

