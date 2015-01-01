पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:ट्रक की चपेट में आया बाइक सवार, फरार हुआ चालक

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • दुर्घटना में डीडीसी का अंगरक्षक घायल

चित्रगुप्तनगर थाना क्षेत्र के कचहरी रोड स्थित एसबीआई मुख्य शाखा के बीच एक ट्रक के चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार डीडीसी का अंगरक्षक शुक्रवार को बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। जबकि उसके बाइक पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। घायल गार्ड को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है। वहीं दुर्घटना के बाद ट्रक के चालक एवं उप चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार हो गया। जिसके कारण घंटों जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। बाद में चित्रगुप्त नगर थाना पुलिस आकर परिचालन बहाल कराया। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक डीडीसी के अंगरक्षक संजय कुमार भारती बाइक से कलेक्ट्रेट पथ से गुजर रहे थे। इसी बीच उनकी बाइक ट्रक के चपेट में आ गया। दुर्घटना का आभास होते ही ट्रक चालक एकाएक ट्रक को रोक दिया। जिससे अंगरक्षक की जान बाल-बाल बच गई। मगर दुर्घटना में अंगरक्षक के बाइक के परखच्चे उड़ गए। अंगरक्षक को मामूली चोट आई। दुर्घटना के बाद लोग दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक और अंगरक्षक को हटाने में मशगूल हो गए। इसी बीच ट्रक का चालक और उप चालक ट्रक छोड़ फरार हो गया। घटना के बाद सड़क के दोनों तरफ छोटी बड़ी गाड़ियों की कतार लग गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही चित्रगुप्त नगर थाना अध्यक्ष संजीव कुमार मौके पर पहुंचकर परिचालन बहाल कराया और सड़क से ट्रक को हटाने की व्यवस्था करने लगे।

