पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:घर-घर मतदाता पर्ची पहुंचा रहे हैं बीएलओ

खगड़िया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारी जोड़ों पर है। बीएलओ द्वारा मतदाताआें के बीच मतदाता पर्ची का वितरण घर-घर शुरू कर दिया गया है। जहां सभी बीएलओ अपने-अपने बूथ के मतदाताओं की पर्ची का वितरण का कार्य कर रहे हैं। ताकि आगामी 3 नवंबर को होने वाले विस चुनाव के दिन मतदाताओं को किसी प्रकार का दिक्कत न हो सके। जिले में 3 नवंबर को मतदान किया जाना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें