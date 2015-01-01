पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधूरी इच्छा:पत्नी की अंतिम इच्छा के लिए मंदिर बनवाया; जहां करना था दाह संस्कार, ग्रामीण विरोध के बाद अगुवानी में शवदाह किया

खगड़िया /गोगरी12 घंटे पहले
मंदिर परिसर में दाह संस्कार का विरोध करते ग्रामीण।
  • गोगरी-जमालपुर नगर पंचायत के वार्ड-20 मुश्कीपुर कोठी का मामला, हाे-हंगामे के बीच मंदिर में चिता पर 4 घंटे तक रखा रहा शव
  • एक बीघा निजी जमीन में बनाया मंदिर, ग्रामीणों ने विरोध करते हुए रोड किया जाम, अस्थि कला ला स्मारक बनाने पर सहमति

जिले के गोगरी थाना क्षेत्र अवस्थित गोगरी-जमालपुर नगर पंचायत के वार्ड-20 मुश्कीपुर कोठी स्थित पुरानी शिव मंदिर परिसर में रविवार की सुबह करीब 7 बजे अचानक सैकड़ों लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। लोगों ने जमकर बवाल काटा। देखते ही देखते अगुवानी- महेशखूंट मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। वहीं हंगामा और बवाल की सूचना पर स्थानीय पुलिस के साथ अधिकारियों की टीम के अलावा आसपास के कई थाने की पुलिस भी वहां पंहुच गई। जिसके बाद कई घंटों तक वहां का माहौल तनावपूर्ण स्थिति में रही। दरअसल बवाल काट रहे आक्रोशित लोगों की भीड़ निजी जमीन में मंदिर का निर्माण करवाने वाले डॉ. शिवनंदन चौधरी के परिजनों द्वारा उनकी पत्नी इंदू चौधरी का अंतिम संस्कार मंदिर परिसर में ही करने का विरोध कर रहे थे। जबकि डॉ शिवनंदन चौधरी ने अपनी निजी जमीन पर भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण करने के बाद अपनी पत्नी की अंतिम इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए उसी मंदिर परिसर इंदू चौधरी का अंतिम संस्कार करना चाहते थे। मगर ग्रामीणों के विरोध और बवाल के बाद उनकी पत्नी का दाहकर्म मंदिर में नहीं हो सका। बहरहाल ग्रामीणों के अडिग रहने तथा प्रशासनिक मान मनौव्वल के बाद शव को चिता से उठाकर अगुवानी गंगा घाट ले जाया गया, जहां उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। बताया जाता है कि डॉ शिवनंद चौधरी का पैतृक घर उसी मंदिर परिसर के ठीक पीछे है। वहां आसपास और केडीएस कॉलेज के सामने उनकी और भी जमीन है। इसके अलावा दियारा में भी उनकी जमीन है। मगर वे डॉक्टर के रूप में सहरसा में अपनी सेवा आमलोगों के बीच नि:शुल्क दे रहे हैं। उनका परिवार सहरसा के कोसी चौक के समीप रहता है। मगर यहां से उनका काफी लगाव है। यही वजह है कि वे अपनी पत्नी का दाह संस्कार यहां करना चाहते थे।

चार घंटे तक सड़क जाम से आवागमण रही प्रभावित
मंदिर परिसर में दाह संस्कार नहीं करने की बात बात पर अडिग स्थानीय लोगों ने मंदिर द्वार पर बांस व लकड़ी रख अगुवानी- महेशखूंट मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। जिससे आवागमण सेवा प्रभावित रही। करीब चार घंटे तक सड़क जाम रहने से दोनों तरफ वाहनों की कतार लग गई। हालांकि छोटे वाहनों और बाइक सवार कब्रिस्तान के समीप से जीएन बांध के रास्ते आवागमण करने लगे। जिससे जाम की स्थिति कुछ हल्की हो गयी।

मुश्कीपुर कोठी में तनाव की स्थिति देखते हुए मौके पर एसडीओ, एएसडीओ समेत कई थानाध्यक्षों की हुई तैनाती

मुश्कीपुर कोठी में तनाव की स्थिति देखते हुए एसडीओ सुभाषचंद्र मंडल, एएसडीओ चंद्रकिशोर सिंह, गोगरी थानाध्यक्ष शरत कुमार, पसराहा थानाध्यक्ष अमलेश कुमार सहित कई अन्य थानों की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने तथा मामले को बातचीत से हल करने की अपील की। हालांकि हंगामा कर रहे लोग उग्र रूप धारण कर हंगामा करते रहे, जिसके बाद प्रशासनिक मान- मनौव्वल पर डॉ. शिवनंदन चौधरी एवं उनके परिजनों ने लोगों से बातचीत कर मंदिर परिसर में अस्थि कलश रखकर स्व इंदू चौधरी का स्मारक स्थल बनाने की सहमति दी। जिसके बाद मामला शांत हुआ। वहीं स्थानीय लोग ने कहना था कि मंदिर परिसर में अस्थि कलश रखकर स्मारक बनाने पर कोई एतराज नहीं है। हमलोग यहां सिर्फ दाह संस्कार का विरोध कर रहे हैं।

अधिकारियों ने ग्रामीण और भू-स्वामी से बातचीत कर निपटाया मामला।
अधिकारियों ने ग्रामीण और भू-स्वामी से बातचीत कर निपटाया मामला।

कुछ ग्रामीणों ने मंदिर में शव दाह करने पर तो कुछ ने स्मारक बनाने पर जताई सहमति
मंदिर परिसर में दाह संस्कार का विरोध के बाद जुटी भीड़ में कुछ लोगों का मानना था कि जिन्होंने अपनी संपत्ति को यहां के लोगों के लिए छोड़ मंदिर बनवाया और समाज को समर्पित कर दिया। ऐसे लोगों का सम्मान करते हुए उनकी इच्छा के साथ होना चाहिए था। जबकि अधिकांश लोग मंदिर परिसर में शव का दाह संस्कार करने की बात को तरह- तरह के रूप दे रहे थे। हालांकि कुछ लोग अस्थि कलश के साथ स्मारक बनाये जाने को उचित बताया। ऐसे लोगों का कहना था कि दाह संस्कार उचित स्थान पर ही होना चाहिए।

