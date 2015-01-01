पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विद्युत विभाग की कार्रवाई:बिजली चोरी के आरोप में दो के विरुद्ध केस दर्ज

खगड़िया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कनीय विद्युत अभियंता सुनील कुमार के नेतृत्व में गठित जांच दल ने बिजली चोरी करते दो उपभोक्ताओं के विरुद्ध थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है। जांच दल ने थाना क्षेत्र के सोनवर्षा घाट के बिजली उपभोक्ता विंदेश्वरी के घर पर छापामारी के दौरान बिजली चोरी करते पकड़ा गया। उपभोक्ता की बकाया राशि जमा नहीं करने के कारण लाइन काट दी गई थी।

बावजूद वह चोरी से बिजली का जला रहा था। जिससे एनबीपीडीसीएल को 5458 रुपए की क्षति हुई है। वहीं उसके ऊपर बिजली बिल का 19949 रुपए बकाया राशि जमा नहीं की गई है। अब कुल मिलाकर कुल 25407 रुपए की राशि जमा करने के बाद वे मामले से मुक्त हो पाएंगे।

दूसरा मामला भरपुरा गांव का है। जहां उपभोक्ता हलखौरी राम के पुत्र नरेश राम के घर पर गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापेमारी कर मीटर से बायपास से बिजली की चोरी करते पकड़ा गया। इनके विरुद्ध बिजली चोरी के मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें