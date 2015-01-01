पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ सम्पन्न हुआ छठ व्रतियों ने परिवार के सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की

खगड़ियाएक घंटा पहले
खगड़िया के सीढ़ी घाट पर अर्घ्य देते श्रद्धालु।
  • डीएम व पूर्व नगर सभापति ने अघोरी स्थान छठ घाठ पर दिया भगवान भास्कर को अर्ध्य

आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ संपन्न हो गया। इससे पूर्व लगातार चार दिनों तक पूरे जिलेभर में छठ पूजा को लेकर चहल- पहल बनी रही। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को जिले के तमाम छठ घाटों पर अर्घ्य दिया गया। इसके लिए सुबह से ही लोग घाटों पर जुटकर तैयारियों में लगे रहे। दोपहर बाद से सभी श्रद्धालु अपने- अपने घरों से निकल घाटों तक पहुंचने लगे।

वहीं घाट तक जाने से पूर्व सभी जगहों पर साफ- सफाई का बेहतर नजारा देखने को मिला। अस्ताचलगामी अर्घ्य के बाद लोग रातभर घाटों पर बने रहे तथा उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य की तैयारियां करते रहे। युवा साफ- सफाई से लेकर सजावट आदि में लीन रहे तो महिलाएं एवं युवतियों को घाटों पर तरह- तरह के आकर्षक रंगोली बनाते देखा गया।

वहीं, शनिवार को अहले सुबह से ही लोग स्नान कर नए वस्त्र धारण कर घाटों पर जुटने लगे। इस दौरान सभी छठ घाटों पर छठ गीत व संगीत की धुन से पुरा इलाका भक्तिमय बना रहा। व्रती महिलाएं अपने परिवार की सुख, समृद्वि एवं मंगलकामना के साथ भगवान भास्कर के उदय होते ही हाथ में सूप लिए घाट पर खड़े हो गए तथा अर्घ्य का दौर शुरू हो गया।

इस दौरान जिलाधिकारी आलोक रंजन घोष एवं पूर्व नगर सभापति मनोहर कुमार यादव ने शहर के अघोरी स्थान स्थित छठ घाट पर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य अपर्ति किया। जबकि खगड़िया सदर के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक क्षत्रपति यादव विभिन्न घाटों पर घूमकर पूजा में शामिल होकर अर्घ्य देते दिखे। खगड़िया के गायत्री मंदिर स्थित अड्डा घाट पर कीचड़ के कारण वर्तियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को कीचड़ के बीच से होकर गुजरने में काफी परेशानी हुई।

मुश्कीपुर कोठी घाट पर अर्घ्य देने उमड़े लोग

गोगरी प्रखंड स्थित मुश्कीपुर कोठी जीएन बांध घाट पर छठ पूजा के दौरान हजारों श्रद्धालुओं ने हिस्सा लिया। शुक्रवार को संध्या अर्घ्य एवं शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य अर्घ्य के लिए उक्त घाट पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालु़ओं की अप्रत्याशित भीड़ का नजारा देखते ही बन रही थी।

सूर्योदय होते ही दर्शन करने के लिए श्रद्धालु़ओं का तांता लगा रहा तथा पूजा- अर्चना का दौर घंटों जारी रहा। इस बार कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा गाइडलाइन जारी कर लोगों से घरों में ही छठ पूजा करने की बात कही थी।

सूर्य मंदिर घाट पर दिखा अटूट विश्वास

शहर के गौशाला रोड स्थित सन्हौली सूर्य मंदिर के समीप सन्हौली पोखर में बनाए गए छठ घाट को बेहद ही आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया गया था। जहां का नजारा हर किस को आकर्षित कर रही थी। बताते चलें कि सन्हौली के राजेन्द्र सरोवर छठ घाट पर छठ वर्तियों के साथ साथ काफी संख्या में श्रद्धालु़ओं की भीड़ देखी गई। इस दौरान तमाम घाटों पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम मुस्तैद रही।

भक्ति के साथ सेल्फी लेते रहे लोग

पूजा को लेकर शनिवार को अहले सुबह से ही विभिन्न घाटों पर लोग पंहुच घाट पर अपने दोस्तों व परिवार के सदस्यों के साथ सेल्फी लेते देखे गए। वर्ती महिला के साथ उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर सेल्फी लेने वालों की भीड़ विभिन्न घाटों पर देखने को मिली।

युवक एवं युवतियां विभिन्न परिधान में सेल्फी लेने में व्यस्त दिखे तो माथे में टोकरी लेकर लोगों के समूह के साथ सेल्फी का दौर हर तरफ देखा गया। छोटे बच्चों को भी इस पल को यादगार बनाने के लिए सेल्फी लेते देखा गया।

