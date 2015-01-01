पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:नगर परिषद कार्यालय के दक्षिण भाग पर बनेगा व्यवसायिक भवन, होगी सहूलयित

खगड़िया2 घंटे पहले
सशक्त स्थायी समिति की बैठक में उपस्थित नगर सभापति व अन्य।
  • शहर के अंदर 6 फीट से अधिक चौड़ी सड़क का जिम्मा अब पथ निर्माण विभाग के पास

नगर परिषद कार्यालय के नारायणन मंडल सभागार में सशक्त स्थाई समिति की बैठक नगर सभापति सह पीठासीन पदाधिकारी सीता कुमारी की अध्यक्षता में की गई। आयोजित बैठक में सबसे पहले गत बैठक की एजेंडा की समीक्षा के बाद बैठक की कार्रवाई प्रारंभ की गई। बैठक में सबसे पहले नगर परिषद के बगल में अवस्थित पुरानी सब्जी मंडी में आग लगने से नगर परिषद के बिल्डिंग की हुई क्षति की मरम्मति एवं रंग रोहण कराने की स्वीकृति दी गई। आग के कारण जलने वाले कार्यालय के फर्नीचर, कम्प्यूटर, जेरेनेटर, वायरिंग एवं अन्य आवश्यक उपस्कर क्रय करने की स्वीकृति दी गई। इसके अलावा नगर परिषद कार्यालय के भूतल पर कार्यालय सहायक प्रकोष्ठ के निर्माण की स्वीकृति दी गई एवं कनीय अभियंता को निर्देश दिया गया कि अविलंब प्राक्कलन बनाकर कार्य को पूरा करें, ताकि आमजनों का काम अविलंब पूरा किया जा सके। बैठक में कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी राजीव कुमार गुप्ता, नगर उपसभापति सुनील कुमार पटेल, सशक्त स्थाई समिति के सदस्य पूनम कुमारी, आफरीन बेगम, चंद्रशेखर कुमार, नगर पार्षद रणवीर कुमार, कनीय अभियंता रौशन कुमार, प्रधान सहायक जितेंद्र कुमार उपस्थित थे।

कई अन्य योजनाओं को भी बैठक में दी गई स्वीकृति
नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के आदेशानुसार शहर के अंदर 6 मीटर एवं उससे अधिक चौड़ी वाली सड़कों को पथ निर्माण विभाग को हस्तांतरित कर विभाग को सूचित करने पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में 6 से अधिक चौड़ी सड़कों को पथ निर्माण विभाग को हस्तांतरित करने की स्वीकृति दी गई। बैठक में कहा गया कि दो वर्ष पहले भी विभाग के आदेशानुसार 6 मीटर से अधिक चौड़ी सड़कों को नगर परिषद द्वारा हस्तांतरित किया गया था, लेकिन कई निकायों द्वारा हस्तांतरित नहीं किए जाने के कारण संबंधित विभाग को हस्तांतरित नहीं कर पाई थी।

