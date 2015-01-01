पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संविधान दिवस:सभी पंचायतों में 26 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा संविधान दिवस

खगड़िया12 घंटे पहले
  • मौलिक अधिकार के बारे में भी जानकारी दी जाएगी

26 नवंबर को पंचायतों में संविधान दिवस मनाया जाएगा। यह आयोजन जिले के विभिन्न ग्राम पंचायतों में स्थापित सीएससी पर की जाएगी। हालांकि सीएससी संचालक के संयोजन में इस कार्यक्रम को सरकारी भवन में भी आयोजित किया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए सीएससी की उच्च स्तरीय प्रबंधन ने दिशा निर्देश जारी किया है। बताया गया है कि 26 नवंबर 1949 को ही संविधान को अपनाया गया था। इसी के आलोक में सीएससी पर संविधान दिवस का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस दौरान सीएससी संचालक क्षेत्र के आमजनों की बैठक कर लोगों को संविधान दिवस से संदर्भित जानकारियां उपलब्ध कराएंगे। आयोजित होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम में निर्धारित समय अवधि के बीच संविधान की प्रस्तावना पढ़ी जाएगी। इसके साथ ही मौजूद लोगों को मौलिक अधिकार और कर्तव्यों के बारे में भी जानकारी दी जाएगी। सीएससी केंद्र से संचालित टेली लॉ सर्विस की जानकारी दी जाएगी। सीएससी का जिला प्रबंधक नीतीश रवि आनंद ने बताया कि सीएससी केंद्रों से टेली ला सर्विस शुरू की गई है।

